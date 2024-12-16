Yellowstone Season 5 finale just brought back the most important 1883 character

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 has been cameo central, with appearances from the likes of Taylor Sheridan, Bella Hadid, and one huge 1883 return.

The connection between Yellowstone and its prequel, 1883, has never been stronger. The finale focused on fulfilling the Dutton prophecy, a long-standing deal that James Dutton struck 141 years ago.

It played a huge role in the conclusion of Sheridan’s flagship show, with Kayce and Beth selling off the ranch to Thomas Rainwater, returning the land to his people after seven generations. (As promised.)

Article continues after ad

As such, it’s been one of the strongest links in the Duttonverse yet. At least, that was until the end of the episode, when we got the unexpected return of Elsa Dutton.

Isabel May returned as Elsa Dutton in the Yellowstone finale

Elsa Dutton came back in voiceover form (played by Isabel May) for the final moments of Yellowstone Season 5. As Mo told off a group of children who had been destroying the Dutton’s graveyard, Elsa narrated her final thoughts on the saga of the ranch as he respectfully put the headstones back in place.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“141 years ago, my father was told of this valley, and here’s where we stayed. Seven generations,” she says. “My father was told they would come for this land, and he promised to return it. Nowhere was that promise written. It faded with my father’s death of this place, but somehow lived in the spirit.”

Paramount

Over sweeping images of the ranch and Yellowstone valley, she continues, “Men cannot truly own wild land. To own land, you must blanket it in concrete, cover it with buildings, stack it with houses so thick people can smell each other’s supper. You must rape it to sell it.

Article continues after ad

“Raw land. Wild land. Free land can never be owned. But some men pay dearly for the privilege of its stewardship. They will suffer and sacrifice to live off it and live with it, and hopefully teach the next generation to do the same. And if they falter, find another willing to keep the promise.”

Article continues after ad

Paramount Elsa Dutton was the protagonist of 1883

Her voiceover continues a trend in the Yellowstone spinoffs, with Elsa frequently narrating throughout both 1883 and 1923. In the first prequel series, she was the lead, travelling with her family from Texas to Montana, encountering danger and death along the way as they searched for their new home.

Article continues after ad

Her death resulted in James Dutton finding Paradise Valley, which is where the family would settle until selling it in the Yellowstone finale. Clearly, this detail resonated with fans.

“Pretty much let you know she was watching the whole time,” one Reddit user noted. Another wrote, “Oh f**k yeah! I got my wish with the final episode getting an Elsa Dutton narration!”

“ELSA APPEARANCE LFG,” said another.

For more Dutton history, check out the entire family tree. You can also revisit the past with our guides to 1883 Season 2, 1923 Season 2, and Yellowstone 1944.