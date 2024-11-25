Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 11 kills off another major character – and it changes everything

A mere two episodes after John Dutton’s murder, another Yellowstone character has been killed off in violent fashion, leaving the surviving characters in a whole new crisis. (Warning: major spoilers ahead!)

Another day, another brutal death in Taylor Sheridan’s unforgiving Western universe. In Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 11, ‘Three Fifty-Three’, the Dutton family is still reeling from the fallout of John’s death, and Jamie is stressing about his part in it all.

Of course, it’s actually Market Equities’ Sarah Atwood who was behind the murder of the patriarch.

Article continues after ad

But Jamie’s crumbling sanity results in a big blowout between the two lovers at the end of the new Yellowstone episode, and the final scene is a shocking twist of events.

Sarah Atwood gets killed in Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 11

In the final moments of Episode 11, Sarah storms out of Jamie‘s house after their argument, only to get a call from him a few moments later. The two apologize over the phone as she pulls up to a stop sign. As she’s talking, another car pulls up alongside to ask for directions.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, after she rolls the window down, the man in the car takes out a gun and shoots her in the head. That, plus a few quick rounds to the chest, means Sarah Atwood is now undeniably dead.

Paramount

Jamie, who hears the entire exchange over the phone, cries out and panics, calling 911 immediately afterward.

Needless to say, it’s a shocking end to the episode. Other deaths were expected over the course of Yellowstone’s final episodes, but having another major player die so suddenly after John Dutton was understandably shocking to viewers.

Article continues after ad

“When that car pulled up and that big dude was in the passenger seat, I yelled OMG,” said one Reddit user. “I like the cowboy shit and the bunkhouse shit, but this season needed to get down to business and it did.”

Another agreed: “I really thought Jamie was going to kill her; I did not expect multiple shots fired with a silencer in the middle of the day in a residential neighborhood from the black ops org that prides itself on not causing suspicion.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I knew she was gonna get got. I did not envision it that quickly,” said another.

Now that Sarah is gone the heat falls to Jamie, who may even be next on the chopping block if the company Sarah used feels he’s a threat.

More will be revealed when Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 12 arrives on December 1.

For more, check out what recuse means in the newest episode, and revisit where Sarah is on the list of the best Yellowstone villains. You can also make sure you know where to watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2.