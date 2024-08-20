Yellowstone Season 5 casting call confirms return of famous cast member

A Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 casting call has revealed the return of one character that all country fans know and love.

The Yellowstone cast is comprised of several real-life country singers, including Luke Grimes, Ryan Bingham, and Kevin Costner himself. Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 is approaching fast, with the majority of the original cast expected to return (sans Costner, of course).

Some questions lingered over the show’s previous guest stars, but thanks to an extras casting call, it’s been confirmed that Lainey Wilson will return as Abby at some point in the final episodes.

The Yellowstone soundtrack heavily featured Wilson’s music, and the singer was finally introduced in person during Season 5. She aptly played a fictional singer in the show, hired to perform at an event at the Dutton Ranch in Episode 1.

Paramount

It was there that she caught the eye of ranch hand Ryan, and had a conversation with Beth Dutton about the merits of dating a cowboy. She returned again as a potential love interest for Ryan in Episodes 3, 6, and 7.

Yellowstone Extras Casting originally posted a call for extras on social media for shoots that would take place in Texas for a concert scene featuring Wilson.

Submissions are closed now, but this post does confirm to fans that Wilson will be appearing again on-screen.

Wilson, now a multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning artist, released her first album in 2014 and has since become one of the biggest names in country music today. Alongside her features in Yellowstone, her song ‘Out of Oklahoma’ was also included in the Twisters soundtrack.

Details of how she’ll be involved aren’t confirmed, but with Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 set to return on November 10, fans will soon find out whether she and Ryan can make it.

