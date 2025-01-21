Yellowstone account gets roasted after posting “wild” tribute to Kevin Costner

Yellowstone has been over for several weeks, but some fans are still sore about Kevin Costner’s exit, and they’re not happy about the show posting a birthday tribute to the star.

When Taylor Sheridan’s Western drama returned to screens in November 2024, it was the last run for the remaining Duttons and their ranch. But one cast member who didn’t come back was Kevin Costner, who played the oh-so important patriarch, John Dutton.

Naturally, Costner’s absence resulted in a slew of accusations from fans, who claimed the show had dropped in quality without its leading man.

So, when the official Yellowstone Instagram account posted a birthday message to Kevin Costner on January 18, those same fans couldn’t help but call out the hypocrisy.

Yellowstone account posted birthday message to Costner

Kevin Costner’s birthday was on January 18, and tributes quickly began pouring in for the Western legend.

However, even Yellowstone tried to get in on the action, sharing a picture to the show’s Instagram account of Costner leaning against an old pickup truck as John Dutton. “Happy Birthday to @KevinCostner!” the caption said.

Instagram: @yellowstone

In the comments, fans noted the irony of the gesture, especially since Costner’s exit resulted in rumors of a feud between him and Sheridan, the show’s creator.

In Season 5 Part 2, John Dutton even received a quick and brutal death, having been dragged from his room in the middle of the night, shot, and left on the floor of his bathroom. As a result, fans think the tensions were still high amid the release of the final episodes.

“When your ex wishes you a happy birthday,” one comment on the post said. Another added, “This is wild wishing him a happy birthday after TS did him so dirty.”

“YALL DID HIM SO DIRTY THE WAY YOU SENT HIM OFF… SHAME,” wrote a third, while another said, “Sheridan did him dirty and killed the show.”

“Given one of the worst death scenes,” said another user. One even wrote, “The heart and soul of Yellowstone. Without him the show had to die.”

With this era of the Dutton family officially over, there’s no chance of seeing Costner in Sheridan’s cowboy universe again. However, there is more on the horizon. (Literally.) Check out our guide to Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2 to see what Costner’s up to next.

Also, check out our guide to 1923 Season 2 for more on the upcoming prequel.