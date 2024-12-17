Yellowstone still has one huge plothole that may never be solved

Even though the Dutton Ranch saga is all wrapped up, there’s still one big question Yellowstone fans have about the finale, and it all has to do with Jamie. (Warning: spoilers ahead!)

After years of emotional manipulation and bullying, Jamie Dutton met his untimely end in the finale episode of Yellowstone. Fans had seen his demise coming for years, but even now, many think it was a huge mistake.

The climax of Beth and Jamie’s decades-long feud came after John Dutton’s funeral, when Beth stormed over to Jamie’s house. The two engaged in a brutal fight for their lives until it ended with Beth stabbing Jamie to death while Rip held him down.

Article continues after ad

Jamie’s devastating end has already been criticized by fans as being undeserved, but there’s another layer of doubt to this violent send-off. Namely, how did Jamie allow this to happen?

Yellowstone fans don’t buy Jamie Dutton’s lack of security

Beth’s attack at Jamie’s house in the finale isn’t even the first time the Dutton daughter has made threats against her adopted brother. Throughout the show, Beth has made many threats towards Jamie, often with witnesses getting a first-hand look at her wrath.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This would have automatically made her the number one suspect should anything have ever happened to Jamie, or should their hatred turn physical. This, plus his elevated status as Attorney General, means his lack of security is somewhat unrealistic.

Paramount

As fans have noted, given the risk of Beth (who actually told Jamie she would have him killed) turning up, Jamie should have at least had one or two security measures in place. Instead, there’s absolutely nothing stopping Beth from sneaking into his house undetected.

Article continues after ad

What’s more, the aftermath of the investigation doesn’t note any red flags when it comes to her version of events. So, the question is: how could she possibly get away with this?

“Even further, how does the AG’s house not have some level of security and/or witnesses? If I remember it right it was in broad daylight. It was like he was an average Joe living in the suburbs,” one viewer asked on Reddit.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Paramount

A third pointed out, “Even if the locals said, ‘Yep, nothing suspicious about a person who has repeatedly threatened the AG showing up at the AG’s house and he mysteriously disappears after a Yellowstone truck showed up,’ surely the Feds would have looked into a plot to murder a governor.”

“No security for the AG,” one noted. “Even if he couldn’t get it funded he would have paid for it himself after everything. No ‘If I die let the world know this.’ Just gave his son’s mom a drive. Just random luck no neighbors saw Rip going 80 and getting out of his car to run into Jamie’s house?

Article continues after ad

“I’m a nobody but I have four cameras that text me from any movement around the house. I guess Jamie can’t afford $20 doorbell cams or cameras.”

That’s just one problem. For more, check out why Yellowstone’s finale just made the new spinoff idea completely pointless. You can also revisit some of the show’s most shocking deaths, and see what’s to come with upcoming series The Madison.