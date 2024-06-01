Yellowstone on-screen couple just got married in real life

One of Yellowstone’s on-screen couples just tied the knot in real life, taking their romance to the next level outside of Taylor Sheridan’s world.

Yellowstone cast members Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison (who play Walker and Laramie, respectively), married at Harrison’s family home in Dallas, with a fitting “cowboy black tie” theme. The couple play on-screen beaus in Taylor Sheridan’s TV show, with Walker and Laramie getting together in Season 4.

The wedding was suitably Western themed, with guests wearing cowboy hats and boots aplenty. “I knew I wanted Western, but it had to be elegant Western,” Harrison told Vogue.

On the Western show, Laramie and Walker meet when Laramie winds up on the Dutton Ranch after following her friend Mia, who’s taken with Jimmy. The two women end up staying at the ranch for a while, even helping out with the daily jobs. At first, Laramie finds herself in the arms of Lloyd, the older, wiser ranch hand.

However, she then changes her mind when she gets to know the warbling hand Walker, whose moody attitude and guitar-slinging ways catch her eye. She then ditches Lloyd, who doesn’t take too kindly to watching the two new lovers parade around the ranch.

In fact, it all comes to a violent head when Lloyd stabs Walker in Season 4 Episode 6. Walker survives, of course, and the two hands eventually find a way to settle their differences. Still, it makes for great television. Thankfully, Harrison and Bingham’s real-life romance doesn’t involve the same level of drama.

“I hope they have a long and happy marriage. Also I think she is so amazingly beautiful,” one Reddit user said of the wedding.

Another added: “She is so gorgeous in that outfit! They look happy, I wish them the best!”

As it stands, it’s not clear whether any other members of the Yellowstone cast attended the nuptials, nor is it confirmed whether Laramie and Walker’s romance will continue to form part of Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2‘s plot.

