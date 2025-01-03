Yellowstone is coming to Netflix in one country in North America, but there’s a huge catch

Yellowstone as we know it might have ended, but the fan hype hasn’t gone away. The hit Western is finally landing on Netflix in North America… with some caveats.

Let’s be honest – nothing is ever straightforward when it comes to the Duttons. Ownership of the family ranch has felt precarious forever, and we’ve finally got a grizzly winner in Beth.

Season 5 Part 2 didn’t go down quietly, though. We officially said goodbye to Kevin Costner as John Dutton was bumped off through a hit, with his murderer eventually killed too. This all led to a duel between Jamie and Beth… and let’s just say things didn’t end well for the former.

It only took us five seasons and many more years to get to the end, but now fans in North America can relive the drama all over again on Netflix. Well, at least some of them can.

Yellowstone will only come to Netflix Canada… but there’s more

As of January 30, Canadian Yellowstone fans will be able to watch the binge-worthy TV show on the streaming service. It’s the first time the series has landed on Netflix anywhere in North America, despite being available in multiple international territories.

This isn’t the only catch, though. If you take a look at Yellowstone in the Coming Soon section of the platform, it only specifies “seasons” are on their way. We don’t yet know which will be included – but it’s likely to not extend to most recent episodes.

Why? Because we’re following an unspoken rule of thumb. Common sense tells us that when a show is brought to a new streaming platform, it typically doesn’t arrive with its latest season in tow. Take Young Sheldon for example – it originally came to US Netflix with Seasons 1-5, with fans having to wait months for the more recent Season 6. There is still currently no access to Season 7.

With this in mind, fans might not be able to see the final Beth vs. Jamie fight straight away. However, US fans will be able to watch along with the help of a VPN. Once you have one, just change your location to Canada, sign up for Netflix, and start streaming.

Plans start from $6.99 a month with the standard with ads plan, $15.99 for standard, and $22.99 for premium.

For more, get to know the rest of the Yellowstone timeline. You can also keep tabs on other upcoming spinoffs, like 6666, The Madison, and 1944.