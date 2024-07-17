From Lee’s death to Beth’s treatment of Carter, Yellowstone has proven plenty of times that Taylor Sheridan can make us cry when he wants to.

Known for being rather violent, nobody really goes into Yellowstone expecting to come out an emotional wreck. Still, the TV show is actually a lot deeper than you might think.

Many of the best Yellowstone episodes involve saying goodbye to a beloved member of the Dutton family, ongoing dramas on the ranch, and plenty of generational trauma. As such, nobody gets off lightly, and we’ve even seen John Dutton get a little weepy across the series.

We’ve selected the most emotional moments from Taylor Sheridan’s show, picking out the ones that genuinely bring a tear to the eye (or at least get pretty close). Warning: spoilers ahead!

5. Beth’s rejection of Carter (Season 4 Episode 10)

Paramount

Look, Carter is nobody’s favorite Yellowstone character, but that doesn’t mean we didn’t get a little choked up when Beth shut him down in Season 4. After becoming the pseudo-adoptive son of her and Rip, Carter worked his way through the down-and-dirty jobs on the ranch.

He grows up significantly, earning his keep, and slowly becomes a useful and valued member of the crew. But, it’s not always easy.

Early on, Carter accidentally dubs an affectionate nickname onto Beth. When she strolls through the stable one morning, he tells her: “Mornin’, Mama.” To which she replies: “Mornin’, baby.” Quickly, she stops and corrects herself, harshly telling him that he can’t call her that.

He gets one mother, and his is gone, she tells him. By the time she’s gone, he’s in tears. In all honesty, it’s hard to watch. It’s also proof that, for as annoying and unlikable as these characters can often be, you can occasionally feel sorry for them.

4. Emmett dies on the trail (Season 5 Episode 6)

Paramount

Granted, Emmett was not someone we were overly familiar with. However, the old cowboy joined John and his family on a cattle drive, and in a short time, it became clear that both men had respect and a fondness for each other.

As such, when they found that Emmett died in his sleep, it felt like a punch in the gut. Not purely because of what had happened, but because of how John responded to it.

John’s dialogue sometimes leaves much to be desired, but this scene proved that Sheridan could perfectly articulate the emotional drive behind not just Yellowstone, but the Duttons’ way of life altogether.

“He didn’t wake up. He just died on the trail like every cowboy dreams it,” John tells Rip, choking up as he does so. As far as Yellowstone deaths go, Emmett’s is easily one of the kindest.

3. John says goodbye to Lee (Season 1 Episode 1)

Paramount

It’s not an exaggeration to say that the pilot is about as good as Yellowstone gets. The feature-length first episode is the epitome of Taylor Sheridan’s slick, neo-Western style, and it all ends in the shocking death of the favorite Dutton child, Lee.

Post-cattle battle, Kayce carries his brothers’ body back home on horseback, meeting John at the house. The senior Dutton then takes Lee into the woods, where he lays him down on his lap and says goodbye.

For as much as John seems like a no-nonsense man of action, this small moment in the first episode is a tender reminder that he is, at his core, a father. No, he’s not the best father in the world, but he does care about his kids in his own way.

Being forced to say goodbye to the only child who truly respected the ranch in the same way he does is a tough pill to swallow for John. But his goodbye, while gutting, is beautifully done.

2. Baby John’s funeral (Season 5 Episode 4)

Monica takes a lot of damage for being part of the Dutton clan. From being attacked in her home to losing her immediate family (not to mention getting punched by a literal child, which nearly kills her), she barely gets time to breathe.

But, one of the worst moments done unto Monica is when she (heavily pregnant) and Tate get into a car accident on the way to the hospital after she goes into labor. She and Tate survive, but the baby does not.

Later, the family holds a funeral on the ranch. John (who would have been the baby’s namesake) sits with Monica when it’s all over and reveals to her that he once had a baby brother who died.

It’s a softer moment between the two, showcasing a rare understanding for two people who have not necessarily been on the same page until now. Honestly, John telling Monica that her baby “had a perfect life” will break your heart.

1. John says goodbye to his father (Season 2 Episode 10)

So much time is spent on John Dutton’s stint at fatherhood, that it was a surprise for all to see a brief moment occur between John and his own father, John Sr.

When he’s nearing the end of his time, John Jr. takes his dad on a horseback ride, holding the older man steady as they go. When they reach the perfect spot — a rock overlooking the property — the two say goodbye to each other.

In a show where death is sudden and often violent, seeing two characters say goodbye to each other in earnest and with peace is shockingly poignant in comparison.

It’s also the raw honesty from John Jr., who lets himself be vulnerable as he tells his dad: “I’m gonna miss you.” By the time you hear the crack in his voice, you’ll already be in pieces.

When you’ve recovered from those emotional moments, take a look at our guide to Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2. You can also check out our breakdown of the Yellowstone cast, and everything you need to know about 1923 Season 2.