Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly confirms “new chapter” for Beth in emotional post

With Yellowstone now over, the cast and crew are taking the last seven years all in – with Kelly Reilly confirming the newly announced spinoff for her character in a sentimental post. (Spoilers ahead!)

Reilly, who played Beth Dutton on the show, was the guiding force of Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2. With John Dutton dead, Beth was left to defend the future of the ranch alongside her brother Kayce.

Together, not only did they protect the ranch from ever being used for developments again, but they also found new homes for themselves.

On December 11, ahead of the finale episode‘s release, a spinoff series starring Reilly and Cole Hauser (as Rip Wheeler) was announced. Paramount is still yet to confirm the news, but it looks like Reilly has now done the job for them.

Kelly Reilly confirms there will be more of Beth Dutton

Taking to Instagram on December 15, Reilly wrote an emotional message of thanks to the fans, crew, and of course, Taylor Sheridan himself for all the support while making the show.

“Hi, I’m so deep into another role at the moment about another land worth fighting for in the UK…but across the pond the finale is happening tonight of the show,” she wrote. “Whatever the future holds this is the ending of the show we have been making for the past 7 years.

Instagram/@mzkellyreilly

“Words cannot convey how I feel about the people I got to work and create with over the seasons. I have made true lifelong friends. The support from the crew and the trust and dedication of the cast. The words I got to say and the woman I got to inhabit. It changed me. It lit me up. It challenged me in every way possible and I will forever be grateful for it.

“For Taylor Sheridan who took a chance on me and continued to write her in ways I got to feel on fire as an actor. Thank you Taylor. Thank you the audience we made it for, for being on this journey with us. We really cared about making something special for you all…”

Paramount

In the comments, fellow Yellowstone cast members like Finn Little (who plays Carter, her almost-son) praised Reilly for her performance. One fan also lamented about the show being over, to which Reilly gave an affirmative reply.

“Thank you for sharing this,” she wrote. “You don’t have to be finished…a new chapter is happening. I wasn’t ready to let her go either…”

This all but confirms the upcoming Beth and Rip spinoff announced earlier this month. Despite further details not being revealed, reports say the new spinoff will star Beth and Rip, most likely exploring their new life and ranch in Dillon, Montana.

For more, check out Sheridan’s other projects, like 6666, The Madison, and 1923 Season 2. If you want a break from cowboy culture, check out our Landman release schedule instead.