Yellowstone: Jimmy’s return in Season 5 Part 2 confirmed with 6666 tease

Jimmy might have left the original Yellowstone crew earlier on in the show, but a behind-the-scenes look on the 6666 ranch proves he’ll be back.

Last time we saw Rip and co. on Yellowstone, he was taking half the ranch hands and headed to Texas to save the rest of the cattle and keep them alive through winter. As such, the Dutton Ranch was left behind, and he, Jake, Ryan, Teeter, and Walker all left for the 6666 ranch.

Those who remember Jimmy’s fate in the original series will know that this is where the beloved ranch hand currently lives and works. With only a few episodes left to come in Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, fans would have been forgiven for thinking that Jimmy wouldn’t be showing up again until the 6666 spinoff.

However, pictures from production on the 6666 ranch confirm that we’ll not only be seeing Rip and his crew tackle their cattle vacation, but also that Jimmy will make another appearance.

In the pictures (shared by Four Sixes cowboy Zack Peters on Instagram), the Yellowstone cast are mingling with the real deal. Cole Hauser, Ryan Bingham, Jen Landon, Jake Ream, and Ian Bohen are pictured, as well as Jefferson White on the far right.

While the divide between the Texas team and Montana team might have formed a larger part of the next few Yellowstone episodes, it’s hard to imagine they’ll be spending much time there before they need to get back to the ranch and finish up the show’s main plot. (In other words: what’s going on with the Dutton Ranch?)

Still, these pictures confirm that they’ll be spending at least some time in the famous Texas location. With Jimmy looking sharp in the red shirt and Four Sixes logo, it seems as though he’s definitely settled in by now.

No doubt the Texas-set episodes will be testing the waters and establishing the upcoming 6666 spinoff, which is presumed to have Jimmy in the leading role, alongside his on-screen fiancée Emily.

For more, check out our guides to 1923 Season 2, 1944, and The Madison. You can also get to know all the best Yellowstone characters, and check out every new TV show on streaming this month.