New Yellowstone inspired documentary is like if the Duttons were on reality TV

Taylor Sheridan’s world of cowboys and land battles in Yellowstone is about as far from a reasonable reality as one can get, but there’s a new docuseries on the CW that looks at the real world of ranching.

No, Yellowstone isn’t based on a true story. But as the Western show well and truly knows, the lives of hardworking farmers and ranchers are the backbone of places like the fictional Dutton Ranch, and a new reality show, The Wranglers, explores their daily lives.

In an eight-part documentary series, The Wranglers follows the personal and professional lives of staff members who live and work at the Circle Bar Dude Ranch in Montana. (Where the Duttons live, in case you’ve forgotten.)

The ranch is owned by Russell True, a second-generation rancher. The Circle Bar Dude ranch allows guests to experience the “real” American West, with workers going day and night to take care of their clients and the land.

Naturally, being a reality show, there’s plenty of dramatic relationships and spontaneous troubles, too. Thanks to the host of young cowboys and cowgirls, there’s never a dull moment. (But if you’re expecting shootouts and explosions à la Sheridan, you might be disappointed.)

“The Wranglers will rope viewers into this captivating real world set against the backdrop of Big Sky Country,” said Heather Olander, Head of Unscripted Programming at The CW Network.

CW

“Fans love the drama of the bunkhouse on the scripted hit Yellowstone, and now we’re bringing it to life in this series. Audiences will instantly fall in love with the hard-working and passionate cowboys and cowgirls that work the ranch as their stories of romance, friendship and conflict unfold.”

Basically, if you love Yellowstone for the country-music set montages of Colby, Teeter and the like mucking around in the bunkhouse, then The Wranglers is almost certainly for you.

Episode 1 of The Wranglers will air on The CW on Monday, October 14, at 9pm ET. Further episodes will drop every Monday after.

