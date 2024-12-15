Yellowstone still has one huge Dutton mystery that needs to be solved in 1923 Season 2

Legacy forms the backbone of Yellowstone’s entire arc, but when it comes to the Dutton family history, there’s still one major question mark.

With the Yellowstone finale set to wrap up the modern-day saga of the Dutton Ranch, there’s one outcome fans are sure of. Kayce hinted in Episode 13 that the only way to secure the future of the ranch is to sell it (with Thomas Rainwater being the most likely buyer), and strike a deal to separate the land.

It’s a plan already teased way back in 1883. The Yellowstone spinoff established the Dutton prophecy – a deal James Dutton made to ensure the land would return to the Native Americans after seven generations.

For the most part, the flagship Yellowstone series hasn’t brought up this important caveat, but the penultimate episode finally hinted that this could be the conclusion for the entire show. However, there’s one catch, and it all comes from a gap in the Dutton family tree.

Yellowstone fans debate John Dutton’s family lineage

It’s widely agreed within the Yellowstone fandom that John Dutton’s grandson, Tate, is the seventh generation. In theory, this would mean he would be the last Dutton to live on and own the ranch, either electing to return it to the people or sell it altogether.

Kayce’s plan would ensure that at least part of the ranch would remain under their ownership and be handed down to Tate. However, the “seventh generation” in question could change depending on who John Dutton’s grandparents are confirmed to be in 1923 Season 2.

Paramount Tate and John Dutton

In 1923, there are two couples who could potentially be his grandparents: Jack and Elizabeth, or Spencer and Alexandra. One of these couples would have a child, John Dutton II. This would be the father of Kevin Costner’s John.

It’s not yet been confirmed in the prequel which couple continues the Dutton legacy. If it’s Jack and Elizabeth, then that would make Tate the seventh generation. If it’s Spencer and Alexandra, then Tate would technically be the sixth, throwing the whole theory out the window.

Ahead of the Yellowstone Season 5 finale, fans have been debating this piece of family history.

Paramount Jack and Elizabeth in 1923

“It’s not been proven yet that Jack and Liz are the parents of John II. I’m betting not,” said one Reddit user.

“In 5×01, it’s point blank said that John is 5th generation. We know John’s dad, generation 4, died at 90. He died no earlier than 2014. He also fought in WWII,” another wrote.

“The only way to have a 4th generation Dutton who fought in WWII and died at 90 sometime between 2014-sometime right before YS 1×01 started is if his parents were Jack and Elizabeth. I think a lot of fans like Spencer/Alex more than Jack/Elizabeth and therefore don’t accept the math on this.”

“There is no other way for John to be 5th generation and Tate 7th,” another agreed.

One user argued, “The scene said ‘In 7 generations my people will rise up and take it back from you’. That’s 7 generations from James Dutton. That’s 7 generations not yet born, so the first generation in that line would be Jack Dutton since Elsa and John existed at that time. That would mean Tate’s grandkids are the 7th generation from when the foreshadowing was spoken.”

For now, fans will have to wait until 1923 Season 2 arrives on Sunday, February 23 to find the answer to this important piece of the puzzle.

