Yellowstone finale’s big death scene was actually a huge mistake

In just six episodes, Taylor Sheridan has killed a handful of unsuspecting Yellowstone characters, but one series finale death has left fans feeling bitter. (Warning: major spoilers ahead!)

We’ve already poured one out for John Dutton, Sarah Atwood, and Colby Mayfield, and now, it’s time to add another shocking death to our list of poor Yellowstone souls.

In Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 14, the grand finale of Sheridan’s Western drama, fans were met with the abrupt death of Jamie Dutton at the hands of his vengeful sister, Beth.

Jamie’s death, while brutal, wasn’t unexpected. From day one, Beth and Jamie’s feud has been a huge conflict, and many predicted the show would end with Beth finally getting her revenge on Jamie for John’s murder. However, this didn’t stop fans from getting annoyed.

Yellowstone fans furious over Jamie’s death

Despite expecting Jamie to die in the series finale, many still felt it was unfair treatment of a character who didn’t deserve their fate. In reality, Jamie wasn’t the one who instigated John’s assassination – it was his girlfriend, Sarah Atwood.

But that didn’t prevent Beth from storming into his house after John’s funeral, attacking Jamie and spraying him with bear mace. The two have a huge brawl, which ends with Beth plunging a knife into Jamie’s stomach while Rip holds him back.

Paramount

It’s a tragic end for a tragic character, who only ever wanted to prove himself to be bigger than the family who raised him and manipulated him.

As one fan on Reddit said, “Never felt hatred towards Jamie or saw him as the villain, but did have great annoyance with Taylor’s writing of him. If he was supposed to be a terrible guy, why did I have sympathy for him and annoyed that his character’s actions weren’t any worse than the ‘good’ guys on the show?”

“It is a real miss for the show,” another agreed. “He was never the villain but for whatever reason Sheridan made him one in the final few episodes.” A third added, “He didn’t deserve to be murdered like that.”

“It’s pathetic that they gave Beth a happy ending,” said another. “She’s a terrible human being. Jamie despite his flaws was never a villain. He had a plan to keep 95% of the ranch for Tate, his kids, and his grandchildren, but greedy John and Beth couldn’t live without 100%. Jaime deserved a better ending than being thrown into that pit. Pathetic ending.”

For more, revisit some of the best Yellowstone villains. You can also check out the entire Yellowstone timeline, and see what’s going on with the upcoming 6666.