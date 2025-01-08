Yellowstone fans still have one burning question that’ll never be solved

Yellowstone is over and done with, and one character who never even stood a chance of getting a happy ending was Jamie Dutton. For fans, there’s one big question remaining.

Alas, things were never looking good for poor old Jamie. After many tried and failed attempts at going out on his own, the adopted Dutton child met a grisly end in the Yellowstone finale, when Beth finally made good on her promise to kill him.

It was a bloody fight, with the two siblings both giving it their all before Rip arrived and held Jamie down so Beth could stab him in the stomach.

Jamie never really got any closure for the mess that was his life, and likewise, fans are still missing one key piece of information about the black sheep of the Dutton family. Namely, who was his mother?

Yellowstone fans want to know more about Jamie’s mother

Things really take a turn for Jamie in Season 3, Episode 7, when he learns that the Duttons aren’t really his family after all. He was adopted as a baby after his birth father murdered his mother in a rage. While his father went to prison, John and Evelyn Dutton adopted Jamie and raised him as their own.

Despite all this explanation, it was never confirmed why John Dutton chose to take on the burden of Jamie in the first place. He already had children of his own (Lee, at least), with more on the way.

Paramount

As such, there was always a theory that there was a larger incentive for the Duttons to bring Jamie into their lives. Was it possible they were close with Jamie’s birth mother? Could she have been a secret relative?

This is certainly what fans still want to know, with one user asking for answers on Reddit.

One reply suggested, “Presumably that was once going to be important to the story given they hid her surname. Then, in about 2020, Taylor Sheridan got busy developing other shows and was like, ‘F**k it. Just gonna do Bethstone now and some 6666s product placement and me, spinning my horses.'”

“Yeah, but I felt like they built that whole thing up as some long-lost Dutton scandal then POOF! It was gone,” said another.

“I’m assuming you want to know how she was involved with the Dutton family?” another asked. “I far as I know, it was never said. Same with any woman that marries into the Dutton family, it’s like all existence of their family is gone. Even the kids never mention a grandma and grandpa on their mom’s side of the family. It seemed the same thing happened in 1923 also.”

For more, check out our full breakdown of the Dutton family tree. You can also see what’s to come with guides to 6666, The Madison, and 1944.