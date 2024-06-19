Yellowstone fans prefer the 1883 Duttons for one understandable reason

When it comes to the Duttons scattered across time, Yellowstone fans seem to prefer the 1883 version of the family to the modern-day ranchers.

As the Yellowstone timeline has expanded, we’ve been introduced to plenty of Duttons, new and old. There’s John Dutton’s modern clan, flying helicopters around their Montana mansion. But there’s also James Dutton, the man of little means who took his family across the Old West in a wagon in search of prosperity.

The two branches of the Dutton family tree couldn’t be more different, but fans clearly have a favorite. When it comes to the better group, it seems viewers of Taylor Sheridan‘s TV universe side with 1883‘s Duttons, no question.

It makes sense — while the modern Duttons are busy blowing stuff up and playing dirty games to protect their property from land developers, the 1883 Duttons are simply trying to survive. The harsh, dangerous landscape of the West takes no prisoners, but James and his family do their best.

“The portrayal of the family is so positive in the prequels,” said one Reddit user. “They’re morally righteous, upstanding, hardworking folk that place family first.

“Then I started watching Yellowstone, and yikes… divided, despondent, entitled and conniving. My love affair with the Dutton family has been interrupted by Yellowstone. They’re anti-heroes at best, if not outright villains. WTF happened to this family?”

The discrepancy between the two eras of Duttons hasn’t gone unnoticed by other fans. It’s safe to say that James Dutton is the father everyone would want; caring, realistic, and brave. John Dutton on the other hand… Well, let’s just say there’s a reason all his children grow up bitter and hate each other.

“Maybe the next prequel installment will make sense of it all…what went wrong,” suggested another user. “I hear TS is making a 1944 or something like that. Wonder how many of these ‘prequels’ will be made until we get a sense of where the downfall of family morals went.”

“I’ve had the exact same reaction,” admitted one. “Started with 1883, didn’t know about Yellowstone and watched it all in chronological order. After the rather harsh transition to the modern Duttons, you get to see that some of their values remain the same.

“My guess is that whatever happened in the later season of 1923 and the subsequent years leading to Yellowstone were probably traumatic and justified their ruthlessness to save guard what is theirs,” guessed another.

Of course, this change only becomes more complicated with the existence of the second prequel series, 1923. While the Great Depression era Duttons still face hardship, there’s still no clear reason as to why Costner’s John Dutton and co. are the way they are.

And with Yellowstone 1944, there’s a chance we could finally witness the family’s morals begin to crumble for good.

And with Yellowstone 1944, there's a chance we could finally witness the family's morals begin to crumble for good.