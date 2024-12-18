Yellowstone fans outraged over “waste” of Jamie Dutton in final season

We spent more than enough time with Beth and Kayce over the course of Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, but one person who didn’t feature as heavily this time around was the ill-fated Jamie Dutton.

Given how Part 2 revolved around the death of John Dutton, most assumed Jamie would serve as the main antagonist going forward, since the entire murder was set-off in his honor. After all, there was plenty to wrap up, with his and Beth’s feud being one of the main ongoing plots.

However, fans were disappointed to see that Jamie had been pushed to the sidelines in the final six Yellowstone episodes.

As such, they’ve taken to socials to complain about the lack of Jamie, as well as praising Wes Bentley’s performance, dubbing the actor as someone “who deserved so much better.”

Yellowstone fans rally behind Wes Bentley after Season 5 Part 2

The lack of Jamie Dutton in the final season hits even harder after certain episodes prioritized other characters. For example, Episode 13 was the subject of much scrutiny after several scenes were written to revolve around Taylor Sheridan’s own character, Travis.

After the climactic finale episode in which Jamie is brutally murdered by Beth in a fight, fan reactions appear to revolve around pointing out the lack of an arc for Jamie, despite playing such an important role in the grand scheme of Yellowstone.

“He’s a terrific actor. Did what he could with the role,” said one Reddit user, while another agreed, “Yeah what a waste of talent in the last two seasons.”

“Wes is a fantastic actor who deserved so much better than the storylines they gave Jamie in this show,” said another.

Others also praised Bentley for his performance, arguing that he managed to bring humanity to a character who was otherwise flawed and often antagonized.

“I always liked Wes Bentley as an actor, but I absolutely love him now,” said one comment. “He made Jamie someone I could root for despite serious flaws and bad deeds. He’s done it with other characters too, but it was something else with Jamie. I can’t wait to see what he does next.”

“He is an excellent actor and fun to watch. They should not have killed him,” another wrote.

