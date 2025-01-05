Yellowstone fans defend Jamie Dutton after “stupid” comparisons to Game of Thrones villain

Now that the dust has settled with Yellowstone, there’s still one character who fans are turning around and defending, even after his bloody ending: Jamie Dutton.

There’s no shortage of villains in Yellowstone, whether it’s Dan Jenkins, Sarah Atwood, or even our own Beth Dutton.

However, there’s one character who viewers have always been torn about. Jamie Dutton, the adopted son of John, was the subject of constant scrutiny and abuse in the Taylor Sheridan series. And given his traumatic history with Beth, plus his failed attempts at going out on his own, he rarely found success.

Ultimately, the Yellowstone finale saw Beth kill Jamie after years of hatred. Now, to add insult to injury, Jamie is being compared to the worst Game of Thrones villain, and fans aren’t having any of it.

Yellowstone fans argue against Ramsay Bolton comparison

Yellowstone fans are rallying behind Jamie after a comment on a fan page compared him to the evil Ramsay Bolton from Game of Thrones.

Ramsay became one of the most notorious villains in Game of Thrones thanks to his extreme methods of torture and his truly terrible ambitions. He got his comeuppance in the end after Sansa released his own hounds on him, but not before inflicting plenty of pain of his own.

Comparatively, Jamie Dutton’s misdeeds seem pretty tame.

“So I was on Instagram, and it was a Beth fanpage where Beth says ‘So it’s war.’ One of the comments I read was ‘Jamie Dutton is worse than Ramsay Bolton,'” one Reddit user explained.

“I kid you not, I thought I lost a few brain cells just reading that. Tell me you’ve never watched Game of Thrones or read any of the books without telling me you’ve never watched Game of Thrones or read any of the books.”

“No f**king way Jamie can be compared to Ramsey Bolton no f**king way,” another agreed. “Exactly. I bet not even Beth would think Jamie’s as bad as Ramsay,” said a third.

One even said, “Ramsay Bolton – rapist, sadist, mass murderer, brings the deaths of thousands of men for little to no reason, literally castrates people. Jaime Dutton – was kind of a d**k to a few people and killed someone who was actively threatening his family’s ranch just like every other character in the show.”

