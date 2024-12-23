Yellowstone fans can’t stop praising one unexpected character after finale

Yellowstone never missed when it came to memorable side characters, but there was one who always had the respect of even the hardest-to-please fans.

Whether it’s violent criminals or scheming villains, the Duttons weren’t the only characters to think about in Taylor Sheridan‘s Western drama. From Thomas Rainwater to Dan Jenkins, the friends and foes proved to be just as memorable as Beth, John, or Jamie.

But there’s one Yellowstone character who always stood out from the rest, and fans have been on his side since day one. Even up until the Yellowstone finale, he always played his cards right and remained a loyal player.

Now that Sheridan’s show is over, fans are making sure to pay tribute to their favorite supporting player.

Yellowstone fans pick Mo as best side character

On the Yellowstone subreddit, fans were asked to pick between several side characters to decide who their top pick was. It was hardly a contest, with Mo Brings Plenty winning by a mile.

As Thomas Rainwater’s driver and right-hand man, Mo has been in the game from the beginning. Mo is a man of few words, but the words he did choose to say were always full of practical wisdom, aiding Rainwater in all matters. What’s more, he even proved to be a help to the Duttons on several occasions when the Ranch and Reservation were forced to work together.

Paramount

As one comment said, “Mo is my favorite. He’s a fierce warrior, he’s got wisdom, and he’s quick with the sage.” Another wrote, “Mo Brings Plenty absolutely, very stoic and intelligent character.”

“Mo, followed by Mo, and third place has to be Mo,” said a third, while a fourth added, “MO! Repping his Native American culture right! Doesn’t say much but is so expressive with his face and movements. When he does speak it’s meaningful.”

“The only correct answer is Mo,” another added. Clearly, it’s no competition.

When it came to Mo in the finale, Kayce Dutton returned the land back to the Reservation. While workers got busy renovating the property, Mo found some kids wrecking the Dutton graveyard. He quickly told them to stop, telling them to respect the Duttons, who protected the land for so long. When they leave, he goes about fixing the gravestones.

With several Yellowstone spinoffs in the works, hopefully, this isn’t the last we see of Mo.

