Yellowstone will officially continue with Beth & Rip spinoff after Season 5 finale

After months of speculation, it’s now been confirmed that Yellowstone stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser will reprise their roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler as leads in a brand new spinoff series.

As Season 5 Part 2 approaches its final episode, it was believed that this was the end of Yellowstone’s flagship series.

But now, Deadline reports that Reilly and Hauser have closed deals for a new spinoff series that’ll focus on Beth and Rip after the events of the Yellowstone finale.

Rumors of this plan emerged prior to the release of Season 5 Part 2, with mixed reactions from fans. One thing this does confirm, however, is that both characters make it out of Yellowstone’s final episode alive.

Beth and Rip spinoff changes the course of Yellowstone

In the same report, Deadline cites that other Yellowstone cast members may be included in the latest spinoff in development.

While Paramount has yet to confirm the spinoff themselves, the Beth and Rip series would be added to the long list of upcoming shows, including 6666, The Madison, 1923 Season 2, and 1944.

With the conclusion of Yellowstone approaching, fans have been left in the dark as to how the Dutton family’s story will end. With a Beth and Rip spinoff, this would indicate that the couple manage to make it out of Taylor Sheridan’s Western series alive and well, and have a future ahead of them.

No other details have been revealed, but fans have already been speculating that Yellowstone may end with Beth and Rip moving to Texas to start a new life.

Yellowstone Episode 13 ended with Kayce hinting towards his plan to sell the ranch to Thomas Rainwater and the Reservation, meaning Beth would be free to finally escape the responsibilities of the property.

According to the sources claims, the new spinoff show would include the name “Yellowstone” in the title.

For more, find out where to watch Yellowstone’s final episode, and see when the finale will be released.