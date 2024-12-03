Yellowstone killed off Colby for a “simple” heartbreaking reason

Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 12 just killed off another character, and needless to say, Colby really didn’t deserve it. (Warning: spoilers ahead!)

As we approach the final episodes of Yellowstone (perhaps forever), Taylor Sheridan has stopped everything to kill off one of the most beloved ranch hands of the bunch: Colby.

Throughout the years, Colby has been a best friend to Ryan and a reluctant boyfriend to Teeter. His skilled hand and sharp wit have become fan favorites, and naturally, everyone was gutted to see him be axed from the show in such a devastating way.

But why did Colby have to die, and what exactly happened? Here’s everything you need to know.

How did Colby die?

Colby died in Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 12 after being attacked by a bucking horse in the stables while trying to save Carter.

After much discussion between Rip and the remaining hands about what to do with their horses and cattle (Rip wants to sell as much of them as possible to make some money in hopes of saving the ranch), there’s one unbreakable horse that still poses a problem.

When Carter walks past the horse in the stables, he sees it’s kicked over its water bucket. Despite not being allowed to go into the stall with that horse, he steps inside and removes the bucket to fill it up. However, when returning it, the horse kicks Carter in the head and traps him inside.

When Colby goes inside to look for Carter, he finds the boy cowering in the corner while the horse anxiously paces back and forth, threatening to kick him again. Colby grabs a rope and tells Carter to run while he distracts it.

Colby runs in and Carter quickly escapes, but before Colby can leave, he’s kicked in the chest, hard. He collapses to the ground, and the horse quickly picks up its hooves and kicks him once again. Carter grabs a shotgun from the wall and shoots the horse, but it’s too late.

Upon hearing the shots fired, Rip runs into the stall and sees a traumatized Carter, while Colby’s body is on the floor. There’s a lot of blood, and appears as though the kick was so forceful that it killed him quickly.

Not long after, Rip calls Ryan in Texas to tell him the news. Together, Ryan and Teeter cry and mourn their loss.

Why did Denim Richards leave Yellowstone?

It seems as though Denim Richards (who plays Colby) didn’t choose to leave Yellowstone – rather, he was told about his character’s death in May 2024.

“That happened in May,” he told Variety. “I was coming back from Dallas, from the U.S.-Africa Business Summit, and I got the call. I had a very beautifully sensitive conversation with Christina [Alexandra Voros, executive producer and director of the episode], and she’s just such a giving person.”

So, Taylor Sheridan chose to kill off Colby. But why? Based on comments from the episode director, Christina Voros, it appears Colby’s death was meant to be a stark reminder of a dangerous lifestyle.

“The thing that I think is such a gut punch about Colby’s death is that in a season where there are all these twists and turns and dark forces and giant narrative swings, Colby’s death is so powerful because it’s so simple,” she explained [via The Hollywood Reporter].

“For anyone who really understands the lifestyle of cowboys and working with animals and the risks of the jobs — and Rip [Hauser] says it about himself — it’s a dangerous job, and this kind of thing happens and it happens in a split-second. My husband is a cowboy and a wrangler, and he’s lost friends this way.”

Voros also explained that, among all the dramatic and shocking deaths featured in these final Yellowstone episodes, Colby’s is far more grounded and realistic. It’s a notable change in pace from the world of man-on-man kills and planned assassinations.

“In a world of very high-stakes drama, this death comes as a shock because it’s so simple and it’s so grounded in the world in which all these characters work that it’s profoundly tragic because there’s no enemy here,” she added. “It’s the risk of the job.”

