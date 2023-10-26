In the behind-the-scenes shinfo you didn’t know you needed, the Yellowstone chef has said Kevin Costner is a “picky eater” while revealing some of his favorite meals – and his worst.

When it comes to Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone journey, it hasn’t been straightforward. The John Dutton star has been at the center of off-screen drama rumors claiming he’s been butting heads with creator Taylor Sheridan.

While these are yet to be confirmed, we do know Costner is departing the Yellowstone world for good to focus on his own western project, titled Horizon: An American Saga. What’s more, the flagship series is set to end after Season 5, with just Part 2 to go until we say goodbye to the present Dutton ranch for good.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Don’t fret – the world will live on through the show’s various spin-offs. But some fans think it’s a shame to see Costner departing the project given how perfect he is for the role, right down to sharing the same eating habits.

Yellowstone chef says Kevin Costner is a “picky eater”

Gabriel “Gator” Guilbeau – who plays Gator the chef in and on Yellowstone – has revealed that Kevin Costner is a “picky eater,” just like his character John Dutton.

In a recent Delish video, Gator prepares a bourbon bread pudding, one that Costner particularly enjoys. And it’s while he’s doing this, he opens up about the actor’s eating habits.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

He says that this particular dish is “useful” for him on Yellowstone “because Kevin Costner is a pretty difficult person to feed. Mostly just because he’s very simple. Simple ingredients and simple recipes like bread pudding are great.”

Turns out, he’s more similar to Mr Dutton than we thought, as Gator reveals that the Yellowstone scene in which he turns his nose up at a massive grilled octopus was a pretty similar reaction to Costner’s in real life.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Kevin is a very picky eater, and in no way shape or form would he ever eat real octopus,” says Gator.

Article continues after ad

He continues: “I sat that down in front of Kevin; he had not seen the octopus at all. So I set this big sea spider down in front of poor Kevin Costner.

“He looked at me like he was a little kid and I just stepped on his cat or something or stole his lollipop, because he gave me this look and it was a genuine reaction that you see in the show of ‘Gator, what the hell is that?’”

Article continues after ad

When John Dutton questions it in the scene, Beth says: “Mediterranean diet, daddy.”

Gator explains: “Considering this is a man that before he met me I think solely may have lived off of canned chili and hot dogs, it was a lot for me to put a ‘Mediterranean diet’ in front of him.”

Article continues after ad

Check out our other Yellowstone coverage below:

Shows if you love Yellowstone | Why Kevin Costner’s leaving Yellowstone | Is Yellowstone on tonight? | Yellowstone Season 5 episodes | 1883 Season 2 | 6666 Yellowstone | 1923 cast | 1923 Season 2 | Yellowstone cast | Yellowstone Season 6 | Will Kevin Costner be in S5P2? | Matthew McConaughey teases role | First look at Bass Reeves spinoff | Taylor Sheridan shows & movies | Beth Dutton star teases ending | Yellowstone star expects “crazy bloodbath” | Yellowstone’s CBS premiere | Matthew McConaughey’s Yellowstone series | Yellowstone CBS changes explained | Yellowstone spinoffs timeline explained | Lawmen: Bass Reeves trailer