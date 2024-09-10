Yellowstone cast members think Costner’s exit is “huge mistake” according to report

A new report suggests all is not well between members of the Yellowstone cast following Kevin Costner’s abrupt exit from the Taylor Sheridan series.

While Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 is firmly on the way, there appears to be some division among the Yellowstone cast. The final season was set to round out the Dutton family’s tale of wealth, murder, and legacy, with the season wrapping on September 7.

However, in August 2024, rumors of Yellowstone Season 6 began to circulate, which were later confirmed by a Deadline report. They suggested that Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser would continue the story, with another Beth and Rip-focused season to come after Part 2.

Despite Season 5 wrapping and the fate of Season 6 still unconfirmed by Paramount, a source cited by Life & Style Magazine claims tensions among the cast are high. Allegedly, they “bicker over Kevin Costner’s exit and vow to be the top dog in the new pecking order.”

Paramount

The publication shared the insider’s claims, who said: “They’re caught between a rock and a hard place because they want to stay in Taylor Sheridan’s good graces, but some of them do really miss Kevin and feel like it was a huge mistake not figuring out a compromise.”

“Certain cast members are already throwing their weight around a lot more than before,” they continued. “When Kevin was a part of the cast, he was the undisputed alpha and very much the leader, but with him gone things have gotten very out of whack.”

They continued to allege that the cast was divided by their opinion on the exit, with some dubbing the move as a “mistake”, and others welcoming the change.

“There’s a big divide already because some people on the cast are moaning about what a big mistake it was to let him go and what a disaster it is and others seem to have this attitude of good riddance because they’re desperate to have more of the limelight,” they said.

“It’s created chaos already and will only get worse assuming Season 6 does go ahead as seems to be planned.”

Of course, this is all from an unnamed source and, for now, is an allegation only. Sheridan and the Yellowstone cast haven’t been vocal about the split outside of vague comments, with only Costner addressing the subject directly when he confirmed he wouldn’t be returning.

