Who is Billy Klapper? Yellowstone’s dedication explained

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 catches up with the ranch hands in Texas, and includes an appearance from a bona fide Western legend, spur-maker Billy Klapper.

Although Yellowstone’s grand return focuses on the shock reveal of John Duttons’ demise (which, realistically, shouldn’t be a shock to anyone), it does go back in time to catch up with the Texas-bound hands.

In Season 5 Episode 8, Rip, Teeter, Ryan, Walker, and Jake headed to the 6666 ranch to house the cattle there during winter. When they arrive in Episode 9, Rip heads into Pampa to pick up some spurs for Lloyd.

It’s there that he bumps into Billy Klapper, an iconic cowboy outfitter who died shortly after filming his cameo. As such, the episode is dedicated to his memory.

Who is Billy Klapper?

Billy Klapper is a famous bit and spur maker in real life, who appeared as himself in Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 9.

Billy appeared in the episode when Rip goes to his workshop to pick up a bit Lloyd had ordered.

While there, Rip meets the man himself. He looks around the workshop and admires the handiwork, spotting a pair of impressive-looking spurs on the side, which Billy had made for someone else.

Billy then tells Rip he can have them for no charge.

Later, Rip returns to the 6666 ranch where he gets talking to one of the cowboys, who notices Rip’s shiny new spurs. Talking about Billy, the cowboy says: “When he’s gone, we’re all out of legends. With nobody trying to be the next one.”

Klapper died on September 10, 2024, at the age of 87, shortly after filming his Yellowstone appearance.

Paramount

The end of the episode shows a dedication to Klapper, reading: “In loving memory of Billy Klapper.”

Taylor Sheridan often includes famous Western figures within his Yellowstone universe (including the likes of Buster Welch and Barry Corbin). For those who know of his work, Billy Klapper is a true definition of the word “legend”. He began his career working as a ranch hand at the Buckle L Ranch in Childress, later moving on to the Y Ranch in Paducah.

He learned his craft under Adolph Bayers, another noted bit and spur maker. Klapper made his first pair of spurs in 1966, and became known for his one-piece spurs within the cowboy community.

Over his lifetime, he made 682 different spur patterns and 816 different bit patterns. Among cowboys and ranchers, he was renowned for his craftsmanship and quality.

(In the episode, Lloyd had ordered a “27” bit, one of Klapper’s most popular.)

Klapper is survived by his two daughters and six grandchildren.

His obituary said: “Billy created his legacy and changed the cutting horse industry by listening to what the cowboys wanted and making functional bits for their horses.”

