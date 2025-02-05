Yellowstone’s biggest guest star wants to return to the Duttonverse

Yellowstone has gone quiet for the time being, and until the next few spinoffs arrive, all we can do is speculate and dream… and the same goes for one of Taylor Sheridan’s most popular guest stars, too.

Yellowstone isn’t above throwing in a surprise cameo now and again. From full-on celebrities (hello, Bella Hadid!) to bona fide Western legends, you shouldn’t be surprised if you catch a few famous faces during your rewatch.

But being a series about cowboys and cattle, one of the biggest trends is throwing a fair few real-life country stars in the mix. Sometimes they’re playing their own tunes in the background, and on some occasions, they have their own characters.

Over the course of Yellowstone’s five-season run, one recurring guest star has proved to be more popular than the rest, and that’s Lainey Wilson. Thankfully, she’s up for more.

Lainey Wilson is ready for another Yellowstone appearance

At the 2025 Grammys, Wilson was asked about the possibility of returning to Yellowstone in the future. She replied (via Country Music Nation), “We’ll see. I mean, Taylor Sheridan is full of surprises and ideas. So if he calls and said, let’s keep the story going, I’m there.”

Wilson played Abby in the Sheridan series – a country singer and Ryan’s love interest. The pair hit it off after she performs at a party on the Dutton Ranch, and when Ryan later has to leave for Texas for several months, they part ways.

However, the final episode provided some hope. After the ranch is sold and the hands are let go, Ryan finds Abby in Texas and the two are reunited.

That’s all well and good, but how does Wilson fit into the future of Yellowstone? Well, put simply, she doesn’t.

There are three spinoffs in the works: 6666, The Madison, and Beth and Rip’s show. All will be set in the modern-day timeline, but there’s no reason for Abby to show up in any of them, unless Ryan gets pulled in. After all, he’s the only person she’s really connected to.

So, for now, you may just have to make do with listening to the Yellowstone soundtrack again and again.

So, for now, you may just have to make do with listening to the Yellowstone soundtrack again and again.