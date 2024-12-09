The surprising reason behind Yellowstone’s bizarre Bella Hadid cameo

Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 13 saw Beth confront Travis Wheatley and his roguish horse-selling ways, but the only thing anyone can talk about is the shocking Bella Hadid cameo.

As fans settled down to watch the penultimate episode of Yellowstone, the one thing they likely didn’t expect was a full-blown Travis Wheatley sizzle reel. But alas, that’s what the new episode is all about: Taylor Sheridan‘s Travis, and all the things that make him (apparently) the coolest man around.

Part of this ploy is a fawning girlfriend in the form of Bella Hadid. Needless to say, fans were stunned to see the real-life supermodel lusting after Travis.

But in reality, there’s a very good reason as to why Hadid appears in the Western show. (Warning: spoilers ahead!)

Who does Bella Hadid play in Yellowstone?

In Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 13, Bella Hadid appears as Sadie, Travis Wheatley’s (Taylor Sheridan) on-screen girlfriend.

We’re first introduced to Sadie when Beth drives up to Texas, hoping to find out where Travis is at with selling the Dutton’s expensive horses (at this point, the ranch is desperate for money).

When she turns up at his house (crash pad? Den of workplace horrors?), she’s greeted at the door by Hadid’s Sadie, who promptly asks if Beth is a masseuse. When Beth goes inside, she finds Travis (remember: Taylor Sheridan) playing strip poker with a group of half-dressed ladies.

Paramount Bella Hadid as Sadie in Yellowstone

Horrified that Travis is messing around while he should be selling their horses, she tells him to get to work. After they leave, Beth asks Sadie why she’d work for someone like him, to which Sadie replies that Travis is actually her boyfriend.

Later, at an auction, Beth then presses Sadie on why she’s dating Travis, with Sadie asking her, “You ever seen him ride?” Travis then goes on to prove his value for money when he tricks a group of buyers into making a $3 million dollar purchase.

Who is Bella Hadid?

Bella Hadid is one of the most influential supermodels in the world, coming from the famous Hadid family alongside her model mother Yolanda and sister Gigi.

She’s one of the highest-earning models around, earning an estimated $19 million. She’s been on the cover of Vogue numerous times, and has walked the runway for elite brands such as Chanel, Givenchy, and Dior.

All this might raise questions as to why Hadid would get a cameo in the new Yellowstone episode, but there’s actually a valid reason – and it all has to do with her connection to horses and cowboys.

Hadid actually has cowgirl roots

As well as being a top model, Bella Hadid is an experienced horse rider and competitor. She’s also dating a real-life rodeo star, Adan Banuelos.

Hadid is an experienced equestrian. She’s competed in “cutting” competitions (a practice that involves the rider and horse working to separate a cow from a herd of cattle), winning her first champion buckle in October. She even rode a horse through the streets of New York earlier this year with Banuelos to promote his short film.

“My devotion stemmed from my mom’s love of horses. I have been riding since I could walk and the fact that my mom knew everything about horses really helped my passion grow,” she told Porter Magazine in 2015.

She’s been riding for years, and even had hopes to compete in the Olympics. However, in 2016, she was forced to temporarily give up riding due to Lyme disease symptoms. In 2023, she was then spotted back in the saddle once again, leading to her return to the sport.

Her real-life beau, Banuelos, also appears in the Yellowstone episode briefly, standing in the background when Beth walks in on Travis playing strip poker.

According to Banuelos’ own website, he “epitomizes a true cowboy and leader in the performance horse industry.” He also specializes in cutting horses, and has “amassed over five million dollars in earnings aboard a horse.”

So, while Hadid’s Yellowstone role was unexpected, it shouldn’t be surprising. She’s a cowgirl through and through.

