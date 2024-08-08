Yellowstone 2024 finally confirms its lead star – and it’s not Matthew McConaughey

Despite rumors Matthew McConaughey would be heading up Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone 2024 spinoff series, the lead star has just been confirmed and it’s not him.

It’s nice to get some exciting news as a Yellowstone fan, given the past year. Ever since Season 5 Part 1 of the flagship western series dropped in 2022, there’s been rumors of off-set drama, followed by John Dutton star Kevin Costner’s departure and the news that it’s been canceled.

What’s more, we’ve been waiting an age for Part 2 to land. But the show must go on, and Sheridan’s cowboy universe is expanding with a number of spinoffs, including a sequel series with the working title Yellowstone 2024.

The show, which will extend the Dutton family tree even further, is starting to take shape, with the first lead now confirmed: Michelle Pfeiffer. What’s more, the name has been changed to Madison.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Madison is set to be a “heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.”

Sony Pictures Michelle Pfeiffer’s leading the Yellowstone spinoff

Speaking about the news, Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global co-CEO and president & CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, said, “Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity and grace.

“She is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the Yellowstone universe, Madison, from the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan.”

This isn’t the first time Pfeiffer’s name has been linked to the franchise. In fact, it’s long been rumored that the Scarface star would be joining the Yellowstone spinoff – but now we have our confirmation.

As well as leading the cast, Pfeiffer will be executive producing Madison. And if you’re wondering about McConaughey, he’s reportedly still in talks to join the Yellowstone universe in some capacity, although nothing has been confirmed at the time of writing.

There’s plenty of excitement about Pfeiffer’s involvement, with one fan writing on X/Twitter, “Kelly Reilly, Faith Hill, Helen Mirren, and now MICHELLE PFEIFFER? The life is wholesome.”

Another said, “I saw Batman Returns when I was 8/9 and was immediately so fascinated with Michelle Pfeiffer and I have loved her ever since. I will be SEATED.”

Yellowstone returns on November 10, 2024. While you wait, check out our guides to 1923 Season 2, and 6666. We’ve also put together a list of the best episodes and the best westerns of all time.