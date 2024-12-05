Yellowstone 1923 Season 2 gets premiere date and a pair of trailers

Contents 1 1923 Season 2 Release Date

Yellowstone prequel series 1923 has finally received a premiere date for its Season 2 return, in addition to a pair of intense trailers.

Starring Harrison Ford and Hellen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, fighting for the preservation of the family in the Prohibition era. The series’ Season 2 renewal was confirmed as far back as February 2023, with optimistic predictions initially speculating the sophomore season could debut as early as late 2023.

Its premiere was indefinitely delayed as of June 2023, a deadline pushed further back by the industry-rocking WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. In July, Production Weekly listed the series as going back into production, prompting renewed optimism from series fans. As it turns out, this optimism was warranted, with a concrete release date in the near future.

1923 Season 2 will premiere Sunday, February 23, 2025, exclusively on Paramount+.

Season 1 ends with Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and Alex (Julia Schlaepfer) separated in the aftermath of Spencer’s fateful duel, leaving Spencer stranded an ocean away from the States promising to return to Alex, and to Bozeman, somehow. Meanwhile, Jacob and Cara face both a harsh winter and menacing land-hungry antagonists.

The series’ official synopsis highlights that Spencer and Alex’ efforts to reunite across an ocean’s separation, and Jacob and Cara’s struggles with winter and “unfinished business” will fuel Season 2. The first teaser trailer (above) sees Jacob assess their situation. “This ranch is under attack,” he says. “Our way of life is under attack… I’m asking you to protect it.”

The second trailer sees a bloody Spencer exhort “I am needed in Montana, our family is in danger… I don’t have time!” It seems like a dangerous season is in store for the whole Dutton clan.

While you wait for 1923 to arrive, catch up with Yellowstone’s deadly, harrowing fifth season as it builds towards the final episode.