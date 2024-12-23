Yellowstone 1923 cast argued over one important Dutton family tree mystery

Yellowstone may be over, but 1923 Season 2 is very much on the way, and one cast member has revealed the biggest point of contention between this generation of Dutton actors.

Taking place on the cusp of the Great Depression, 1923 shows the Duttons grappling with the advancing ways of the world. With Season 2 just months away, it’s the perfect opportunity to get some closure from that Yellowstone ending.

The stakes are high for the 20’s era of Duttons, with the ranch at risk and the next generation yet to continue the oh-so important legacy. But there’s one answer to the biggest Dutton family tree mystery that’s already halfway solved, thanks to the Yellowstone finale.

Article continues after ad

After years of fan debate over who John Dutton’s biological grandparent’s were (Jack and Elizabeth or Spencer and Alexandra), the answer came when Kayce sold the ranch to Thomas Rainwater.

1923 cast argued over who was John Dutton’s grandparents

In doing so, Kayce fulfilled the Dutton prophecy, which revolved around the land returning to the people after seven generations. Spencer and Alexandra wouldn’t have made the timeline match up to seven generations, but Jack and Elizabeth would. Therefore, Randolph’s character is logically John’s grandmother.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Randolph learned about this in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, and shared that the 1923 cast would actually argue about this very issue among themselves.

“This is the first I’m hearing about this!,” she said. “Season one we all were like, ‘I’m the grandparent’ and ‘No, I’m the grandparent!’ But none of us really knew. And so… that’s interesting. I’ve looked at a lot of family trees. I’m invested, too.”

Article continues after ad

Paramount

Randolph’s character Elizabeth “Liz” Dutton suffered some heartbreaking losses in 1923 Season 1. Going forward, her new place in the world is with the Duttons, and the actress has promised some dramatic times ahead for Season 2.

“Everything is crazy,” she said. “It’s a wild ride, Season 2. I had a lot of fun getting to play Elizabeth because I think we get to see a different side of her in Season 2. She’s a Dutton now and she is put through the wringer. But everyone is. I mean it’s 1923, who isn’t put through the wringer? They all were in season one, too.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“It’s worth the wait. I was really curious because I had no idea where Taylor was going with season two. When we got the scripts and started filming I just thought, “Wow.” It was worth the two years in between. You have high expectations, and they are met.”

1923 Season 2 will premiere on Sunday, February 23.

Until then, check out our guides to the Yellowstone timeline, 1944, and The Madison.