Yellowjackets Season 3 soundtrack: All songs in the show so far

Yellowjackets Season 3 has finally made its debut, and as always it has a killer soundtrack, with an eclectic mix of punk rock anthems and alt-rock ballads.

The third chapter of the cannibalistic horror series premiered, rather aptly, on Valentine’s Day, taking us a few weeks forward in time to show the aftermath of adult Natalie’s death and teen Natalie’s leadership.

Although there have been some changes to the series, including new Yellowjackets girls joining the team and a more lighthearted tone, one thing that remains is its nostalgia-fueled soundtrack.

If there’s one thing each song has in common, it’s that it’s got serious attitude – a bit like the Yellowjackets themselves.

All songs in Yellowjackets Season 3 soundtrack

Below, we’ve listed all of the songs for each episode so far in the order they’re played in. These tracks are, of course, in addition to the show’s opening theme ‘No Return’, composed by Craig Wedren and Anna Waronker.

Wedren and Waronker also return to compose the Yellowjackets Season 3 score, which serves as a haunting juxtaposition against the angsty, upbeat soundtrack.

Episode 1

Showtime

‘Maxwell Murder’ – Rancid

‘Morning Has Broken’ – Cat Stevens

‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ – Tiffany

‘Glycerine’ – Bush

‘Cherry Bomb’ – The Runaways

‘I Will Survive’ – Cake

‘Morning Has Broken’ might seem a little out of place in this lineup, and that’s because it is. It’s used in a rather ironic manner, backing the introduction of the girls’ new harmonious camp.

It’s summer now in Season 3, and though the scene is picturesque, the fragility of the scene is palpable. Just months ago they were hunting and eating their teammates.

Episode 2

Showtime

‘Virtual Insanity’ – Jamiroquai

‘Criminal’ – Fiona Apple

‘Queen of Hearts’ – Juice Newton

‘Far Behind’ – Candlebox

‘Rebel Girl’ – Bikini Girl

‘Virtual Insanity’ is technically by Jamiroquai, but in Season 3 Episode 2, it’s sung by adult Van during a karaoke session… first thing in the morning.

We’ll be sure to update this list when new episodes drop.

Can you buy the soundtrack?

The Season 3 soundtrack isn’t out on vinyl just yet, and the official playlist isn’t on music streaming services. The only way to listen to it right now is by searching the individual songs.

However, if you want to crack on the tracklists from Season 1 and 2, both are available on the usual platforms, including Spotify and Amazon Music. You can also buy Season 2’s soundtrack on vinyl from various vendors online.

