Yellowjackets Season 3 release schedule: What time are Episodes 1 & 2 out?

It’s nearly time for more cannibalism and carnage. Yellowjackets Season 3 is dropping very soon, with Episodes 1 and 2 releasing at the same time. Warning: spoilers for Season 2 ahead!

The wait for the third chapter has felt long, especially as production was delayed by the writers’ and actors’ strikes of 2023. However, nearly two years later (and two months longer than the Yellowjackets were stranded in the wilderness), Season 3 is almost here.

To refresh your memory, Season 2 ended with an almighty shock: adult Natalie’s death. In the ‘90s timeline, the Yellowjackets survivors went full cannibal as they succumbed to the wilderness, eating Travis’ baby brother Javi. Oh, and their cabin got burned down.

What will be the fallout of this? That’s for us to find out in Yellowjackets Season 3, with its two-episode premiere just around the corner.

Yellowjackets Season 3 Episodes 1-2 will drop on Paramount+ with Showtime on February 14, 2025 at 12am PT / 3am ET. You can check out other timezones below:

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

If you’re a cable user, new episodes will air on Sundays on Showtime, with the first two debuting at 8pm ET/PT on February 16.

How many episodes are there?

There are 10 episodes in Yellowjackets Season 3, the same as Season 1 and one more than Season 2.

Showtime

The titles for the first four episodes have been released, as well as the descriptions for the first three, which you can see below:

Episode 1 – ’It Girl’ “Summer inspires the Yellowjackets to ditch soccer for a more contact-intensive sport and revive an old pagan tradition. In the present, a cringe-worthy funeral flows organically into a bar therapy session.”

Episode 2 – ‘Dislocation’ “The Yellowjackets are stuck deciding whether to track down a missing teammate or just trip out on mushrooms. Shauna secures a spot on the world’s most unsupportive partner list.”

Episode 3 – ‘Them’s the Brakes’ “A hostile reunion ignites chaos among former teammates, while Lottie’s behavior gives Callie unexpected insights into her mom’s dark history. Meanwhile, Tai and Van face consequences for their past actions.”

Episode 4 – ‘12 Angry Girls and 1 Drunk Travis’

Episode 5 – TBC

Episode 6 – TBC

Episode 7 – TBC

Episode 8 – TBC

Episode 9 – TBC

Episode 10 – TBC

Speaking about the progression of the story, Ashley Lyle – who co-creates Yellowjackets with husband Bart Nickerson – told THR, “The first season, you’re just trying to get a show made and that’s incredibly difficult.

“Season 2, we did try, as much as we could, to put in the back of our heads that Season 1 had maybe made more of an impact than anyone anticipated. But with Season 3 we and the entire writers room were like, ‘F*ck it, we’re just going to do what we think is fun.’”

Showtime

Season 3 release schedule

Unlike the first two seasons, Yellowjackets Season 3 will drop two episodes for its premiere. After that, it will follow its usual format of single episodes weekly. You can check out the schedule below:

Episode 1 – February 14

Episode 2 – February 14

Episode 3 – February 21

Episode 4 – February 28

Episode 5 – March 7

Episode 6 – March 14

Episode 7 – March 21

Episode 8 – March 28

Episode 9 – April 4

Episode 10 – April 11

What will happen in Yellowjackets Season 3?

What we know so far is that in the ‘90s timeline, the Yellowjackets will be in a new world order under the leadership of Nat. Although winter is over, tensions will continue to rise. Meanwhile, the adult survivors will deal with the fallout of Nat’s death.

Showtime

As per the official synopsis, “In Season 3, as summer arrives, the Yellowjackets face a fragile victory – the brutal winter that nearly claimed them is finally behind them, but distrust in leadership and tension within the team jeopardize their chances of being rescued.

“In the present, long-buried secrets from their pasts begin to surface. As the women fight to keep their lives from unraveling, they must confront a chilling question: who are they really, and what dark truths are they hiding from each other and themselves?”

According to Lyle and Nickerson, Juliette Lewis’ absence and Natalie’s death will drive the third chapter, and Season 3 is set to bridge the gap between the two timelines. They also promised two things: more fun and even more darkness.

“To a certain extent, this show is a symphony of processes and, even including Ashley and me, we might have slightly different experiences,” Nickerson told THR.

“I don’t know that we ever wrote on the board or put on a Post-It that this season should be campier. I do think there was some sense of wanting to do things differently.

Showtime

“There were some low valleys in Season 2 in terms of it being a really grueling and emotional season in the execution, and so it’s about wanting to switch your rhythm. But how we established a lot of it was more the feel of our own excitement and desire to do things that were just a little bit more fun as a respite.

“But also this season is dark, too. I think it is. There’s stuff that even at this point in the process that I’ve seen – and in some cases was on set for, breaking scripts – where I am just doing a color mix and like, ‘Ooof, man, that is rough!’”

How to watch Yellowjackets

You can watch Yellowjackets Season 3 on the Showtime linear channel or Paramount+ with Showtime. Just be warned that if you don’t subscribe to the later, you’ll have to wait an extra two days, as the episodes air on Sundays rather than Fridays.

Showtime

Seasons 1 and 2 are available on Paramount+ with Showtime, or via Amazon Prime with the Paramount+ add-on. You can also watch Season 1 on Netflix in the US.

Ahead of the release, read about whether Yellowjackets is based on a true story, the other Yellowjackets team members, and the Season 2 soundtrack. Make sure you check out what’s dropping during Dexerto’s We LOVE TV & Movies week too.

