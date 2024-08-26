New A24 horror movie with Rachel Zegler is already getting “review bombed”

Rachel Zegler is facing the wrath of the toxic fandom once more, as the Snow White star’s new A24 horror movie is getting “review bombed” – four months before its release date.

For the uninitiated, Zegler received a barrage of hate last year after a 2022 interview in which she criticized the original Snow White went viral.

Ever since the star was announced as the lead in the upcoming live-action remake of the Disney classic, there’s been a stream of angry commentary from trolls, leading to her co-stars and Zegler herself jumping in to shut it down.

Although it’s nowhere near as prevalent as the 2023 backlash, the star’s upcoming A24 movie, Y2K, has seemingly been review bombed.

The new movie, written and directed by SNL alumni Kyle Mooney, is a retelling of the chaos and paranoia surrounding the Y2K bug at the turn of the millennium.

Set on New Year’s Eve in 1999, the comedy horror film follows two teenagers who crash a party that spirals out of control as the world braces for potential technological disaster.

While it’s received mixed reviews so far, with a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score of 63% at the time of writing, netizens noticed a worrying trend – the movie was getting negative reviews from viewers, despite it not being released yet.

Taking to Reddit, one wrote, “People are review bombing a film on IMDb that doesn’t come out for four months.

“So basically the context is Kyle Mooney has a new sci-fi horror comedy coming out called Y2K that’s releasing on December 6 and the trailer came out today, which looks pretty good.

“Anyways, since Rachel Zegler is in the film people are review bombing it as much as The Acolyte.”

Another responded to the post, “Damn I thought maybe you were exaggerating or lying but then I looked for myself online. 96 one star reviews on a movie that’s not even out wtf.”

A third added, “I don’t see why they allow reviews before a movie has come out. They should lock reviews up to the first week AFTER release.”

It looks like Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb have, in fact, put measures in place to avoid haters bringing down the score of a film for no reason, as the one-star reviews are no longer present on their Y2K pages.

“On Rotten Tomatoes’ link it’s only critics and it’s average it looks,” said one, to which another replied, “Yeah it’s because after Captain Marvel Rotten Tomatoes will remove any review bombing for a film before its release.”

That hasn’t stopped the trolls from trolling, however, with A24’s trailer release receiving undue criticism over on Facebook.

“I was excited about this movie until I heard Rachel Zegler was in it,” wrote one, while another commented, “Ruined by Rachel Zegler.” A third added, “Zegler is in it. Pass.”

There have been just as many comments in response to the hate, including this person who said, “Imagine a 23 year old is hurting all these men in this comment section. Y’all are so frail.”

Y2K lands in cinemas on December 6.