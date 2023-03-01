Xochitl Gomez wants America Chavez to be more “powerful” in the MCU

MCU actor Xochitl Gomez has shared her thoughts on what she would like her character America Chavez to be like in future projects, the actor hinting at a more “secure” and established Chavez going forward.

One of Marvel’s youngest and most promising characters, America Chavez was first introduced in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. The character serves as an important figure in helping the titular hero take down Scarlett Witch and help restore the timeline.

And while Chavez’s first showing was an impressive one, actor Xochitl Gomez is hoping that she will get more time to shine and show off her inter-dimensional powers in future appearances in the MCU.

Article continues after ad

Xochitl Gomez on America Chavez’s future in the MCU

In an interview with Deadline, Gomez was asked what she would like to see from Chavez as the character continues to grow and evolve in the MCU.

“I would like to see a very powerful America. In ‘Doctor Strange’ she didn’t know what she was doing, she was scared, and she didn’t know how to use her powers. Hopefully, she’s got a little bit of training under her belt. I’d like to see a little bit more of a secure America.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

By the end of Multiverse of Madess, Chavez has harnessed her powers well enough to help stop Wanda. However, the young hero is still left with much to learn from her abilities, something that Doctor Strange or another more weathered character is likely to help her develop.

Article continues after ad

With the MCU leaning further and further into the importance of the Multiverse, Chavez’s ability to travel between worlds and timelines is likely to play a big role going forward. However, it is unclear who and when the character will be taught how to truly master her abilities.

For all the latest TV and movie content and news, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.