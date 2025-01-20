XO Kitty fans have one hope for Kitty’s “endgame” in Season 3

XO Kitty Season 2 has only just landed on Netflix, but already talks are turning to a potential Season 3 – and there’s one prevailing hope for the main “endgame” couple.

We all need a bit of rom-com escapism in January, so it should come as no surprise that the To All The Boys spinoff series has raced to first place on Netflix’s Top 10 chart in the US since landing on the streaming service on January 16.

XO Kitty Season 2 picks up where the first chapter left off, as Kitty heads back to Seoul for another semester at KISS. She’s determined to stick to her studies and stay out of the drama, but of course this doesn’t last long.

Although Kitty’s had a fair few love interests, there’s one character in particular XO Kitty fans are gunning for, sparking hopes for Season 3. Warning: spoilers ahead!

XO Kitty fans ship Kitty and Min Ho for Season 3

If XO Kitty Season 3 gets the greenlight, fans are hoping for Kitty (Anna Cathcart) and Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee) to finally get together.

It would be a long time coming. Right at the end of Season 1, Min Ho confessed his love to Kitty, but since she’d just broken up with Dae (Choi Min-young) and had feelings for Yuri (Gia Kim), it was a case of bad timing.

However, throughout XO Kitty Season 2, Kitty’s come to realize her feelings for Min Ho. In the finale, after finding out she’ll be returning to KISS next year, she meets with him to tell him the good news.

Min Ho congratulates her and leaves to join his dad and brother, K-pop star Joon-ho (played by Peniel Shin of BTOB, by the way), on a summer tour.

After considering whether to tell him about her feelings, Kitty says, “Wait… can I join you?” Min Ho smiles before nodding, indicating for her to come with him.

Their fluctuating relationship has led to fans calling on the Netflix show for Kitty and Min Ho to be endgame, with one writing on Reddit, “Writers if you’re seeing this I want Min Ho and Kitty to end up together and to stay together.

“The best part of the To All The Boys series is that there was stability between Peter and Lara Jean amongst the instability of the various romance options. I want this for Kitty too and I want her to stay with Min Ho! That is all.

“Would be nice if Season 3 was about their adventures over the summer and then their transition back to school as a couple.”

“YES PLEASE,” another agreed, adding, “I’m really hoping Kitty’s only struggle in Season 3 is internal, most likely from her new found fame from dating Min Ho.”

“Me too! Minho and Kitty are endgame,” said a third. “They make each other better.” And a fourth chimed in, “I’d like to see Kitty and Minho finally get together, at least by the end of the season.”

Will there be an XO Kitty Season 3?

Although Netflix is yet to officially confirm XO Kitty Season 3 is going ahead, it certainly seems likely given its viewership success, the open-ended Season 2 finale, and showrunner Jessica O’Toole’s tease that the story is far from over.

In a conversation with Netflix’s Tudum, O’Toole explained the reason Kitty and Min Ho didn’t share a kiss at the end is because “longing is something that the audience also needs to do.”

Highlighting the scene Kitty admits to herself that she’s jealous of Min Ho’s girlfriend Stella (Audrey Huynh) at the Cherry Blossom Ball, the showrunner said, “Those [moments] are meant to take the sting out of there not being a kiss yet.”

Notice the word “yet”? It certainly seems like XO Kitty has plenty more to explore. Adding to this, O’Toole confirmed Kitty “wants to come back” to KISS. “And now that she knows she has a cousin, now that she’s got this great aunt, there you go. She’s got family there.”

As for Min Ho actor Heon Lee’s thoughts on whether his character will end up with Kitty, he’s keeping quiet for now. “I mean I feel like that’s Kitty’s decision,” he told Netflix. “Hopefully she’ll end up with the best person. It could just be herself.”

Given Season 2 was renewed less than a month after its debut, we can expect some news soon. We’ll be sure to keep this space updated if and when XO Kitty Season 3 is confirmed.

Until then, you can watch the first two chapters on Netflix, and find more great shows to watch on streaming this month.