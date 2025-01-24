XO Kitty Season 3 ‘guaranteed’ and there’s a simple reason

If you loved the drama and romance of XO Kitty Season 2, you’ll be pleased to know that it’s looking likely Netflix will order a Season 3, all because of a rather simple reason.

The debut chapter of the To All The Boys spinoff series was a certified hit for the streaming service, centering on Kitty Song Covey heading to the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS, get it?), where she explores her family, heritage, and sexuality.

XO Kitty Season 2, which landed on Netflix on January 16, picks up where Season 1 left off. Kitty heads back to KISS with renewed focus on her studies, although as the episodes progress, she finally comes to terms with her feelings for Min Ho.

The finale ends on somewhat of a cliffhanger, but that’s not the only reason we’re likely to get another chapter.

XO Kitty Season 3 could happy thanks to Season 2’s success

Not only has XO Kitty Season 2 maintained its spot in the Netflix top 10 TV chart in the US, but in the first few days it debuted, it earned 14.2 million views with 57.7 million hours watched.

Netflix

As highlighted by What’s On Netflix, although Season 1 scored 72 million hours, it had 10 episodes as opposed to Season 2’s eight. Additionally, it didn’t only make it to first place on Netflix US but it also featured in the top 10 rankings for 89 countries.

In other words, the stats are on its side, meaning it’s highly likely Netflix would want to greenlight a Season 3 if the creators choose to go ahead. And the cast and crew certainly seem keen to continue the story after the cliffhanger ending.

When asked about a third outing, Kitty star Anna Cathcart told The Wrap, “I’m just so excited to continue her story. I think she has so much growing to do always, and it’s so fun to watch.

“I think this is a very cheesy answer, but I hope Kitty always follows her heart and I know that she will because that’s something she’s almost too good at doing; she can’t help herself but follow her heart and go wherever that leads her.

“I think that’s something beautiful about her. So as long as she continues to do that, I’m going to be rooting for it and I’m going to be here for her.”

Showrunner Jessica O’Toole agreed, telling the outlet, “Knock on wood, we’re seeing the end of their junior year, thinking about what it’s like to be a senior at the school.

“My son is a senior in high school right now, so he’s exactly their age and it’s such a rich area because it’s such a pivotal time in anyone’s life.

“I think the fun with the show – the reason it speaks to so many people around the world – is that it’s the specificity meeting the broad.

“There are those universal things that everyone feels, and then seeing [that through] an international school in Korea and that culture make it so special.”

O’Toole went on to say, “So if we’re lucky enough to do [Season 3], the sky is the limit.”

Since XO Kitty Season 2 was given the go-ahead just a month after the first chapter debuted, fingers crossed we’ll be finding out about a third run in the coming weeks.

Until then, check out more TV shows to stream this month, and read about other Netflix hits like Wednesday Season 2 and Stranger Things Season 5.