XO Kitty Season 2 star reveals scene in Netflix series that had him “crying”

XO Kitty Season 2 has finally arrived, and a star from the Netflix series has opened up about one particular scene that had him “crying” – but not for the reason you might think.

If you love rom-coms and K-dramas, XO Kitty is well worth your time. As a spinoff to the To All the Boys movies, the show centers around the youngest Covey sister, Kitty (Anna Cathcart), as she heads to South Korea to attend the Korean Independent School of Seoul… KISS, get it?

Article continues after ad

Although she’s hoping to spend more time with long-distance (and now ex) boyfriend Dae (Choi Min-young), she soon realizes it’s popular girl Yuri (Gia Kim) she has feelings for.

Heading into XO Kitty Season 2, Kitty’s ready for her second semester at KISS, and this time she’s focusing on her studies. But after receiving a letter from her late mother’s past, she’s sent on a wild journey. Warning: minor spoilers ahead!

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

XO Kitty Season 2 cast member left in tears over “beautiful” scene

Netflix Joshua Lee plays Jin

Joshua Lee joins the XO Kitty Season 2 cast as Jin, Q’s (Anthony Keyvan) track rival and someone who’s sure to stir things up. Although the character gives off a “toxic alpha male” exterior, Lee described how shooting a scene in the courtyard of a palace left him in tears.

Once again, the cast filmed on location in Seoul, South Korea, with the teen romance series known for its scenic spots, including Gyeongbokgung Palace in Season 1. But there was one in particular that left a lasting impression on the Netflix cast.

Article continues after ad

Speaking with The Mirror, the actor said, “For the final episode, they built a stage in the courtyard of a palace, which is absurd. They did such an amazing job and I just don’t really know how they did that, but I remember we filmed until sunrise.

“Maybe we were a little bit delirious and sleep deprived, but filming at the palace was just so beautiful. It was my last day on set and I got to watch the sunrise with my castmates and I remember crying. It was just so beautiful.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Another location that sticks out in Lee’s mind is an LGBTQ+ club in Itaewon, where his character is spotted by Kitty and co. and is revealed to be gay, leading to a romance between him and Q.

“I filmed my first scene at an actual queer club in Itaewon. All the background actors were patrons of that club or bartenders,” he continued.

“I thought the production designers did an incredible job. It was my first day and what a first day to step into – that will always be ingrained in my mind.”

Article continues after ad

XO Kitty Season 2 is streaming on Netflix now. You can check out more great new TV shows streaming this month, as well as the 2025 series to get excited about.