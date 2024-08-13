X-Men 97 mystery resurfaces as creator reveals he may be blocked from attending the Emmys

As X-Men ’97 races towards its first Emmy Award win, the mystery surrounding Beau DeMayo’s sudden termination is coming back into the limelight.

X-Men ’97 was already a surprise hit, but now it’s on its way to being a surprise award winner. The animated reboot of the classic ’90s cartoon has now been animated for Outstanding Animated Program at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

However, the nomination is not without controversy. Series co-creator Beau DeMayo took to social media to express his frustration that he had not been contacted about the event, despite creating and writing the episode that won the nomination, Remember It.

Marvel Comics Emmy-nominated episode Remember It was a turning point for X-Men ’97, shifting the series from a nostalgic joy ride to a dark adventure.

“To those asking, Marvel-Disney has not reached out to arrange my attendance to the Emmy’s for the show I created.” DeMayo said in a post on X, adding in a later message, “We shall see. My team has reached out.”

Fans across social media are now speaking up to support him getting to celebrate a potential X-Men ’97 Emmy win. They’re expressing confusion as to why Disney hadn’t “begged you to come back,” with others saying that “differences aside, you should be there for the accolades.”

DeMayo was fired from X-Men ’97 just two weeks before the series premiered on Disney+ and is still the credited writer and executive producer. A large portion of his content is still reportedly being used for X-Men ’97 Season 2.

But there’s still the lingering question: Why was Beau DeMayo fired? The termination came out of nowhere, just as promotion for the series was ramping up.

Industry insiders such as Jeff Sneider have said it’s reportedly due to DeMayo being difficult to work with and execs being uncomfortable with him promoting projects on his OnlyFans page. Neither Disney nor DeMayo have confirmed such speculation to date.

Despite the shadow cast by DeMayo’s termination, X-Men ’97 was a smash hit and the most-watched Marvel show of 2024. But the second season is already under scrutiny from fans after leaks confirmed costumes from the New X-Men era and Ms. Marvel’s Matthew Chauncey was announced as the writer of Season 3.

As of this writing, X-Men '97 Season 2 does not have a premiere date.