WWE's Sasha Banks explains how she landed her Mandalorian role - Dexerto

WWE’s Sasha Banks explains how she landed her Mandalorian role

Published: 18/Nov/2020 12:15

by Daniel Megarry
Sasha Banks in The Mandalorian
Disney

The Mandalorian

WWE star Sasha Banks has recalled how Jon Favreau asked her to be part of his Star Wars spin-off, The Mandalorian, after seeing her on Hot Ones.

After months of speculation, Banks finally made her debut on the Disney+ series in Chapter 11, which aired this November. Her character, Koska Reeves, was revealed to be a Mandalorian working alongside Clone Wars character Bo-Katan Kryze, who was brought to life by Katee Sackhoff.

Banks’ addition to the show was well-received by fans of both Star Wars and WWE, but given that this is her first high-profile acting role, the star has now offered up an explanation as to how she got the job.

The Mandalorian poster
Disney+
Sasha Banks made her Mandalorian debut alongside Katee Sackhoff

Speaking to Variety, she recalled how creator John Favreau called her over FaceTime after he watched her 2018 appearance on Hot Ones. The popular YouTube series invites celebrities to be interviewed while eating chicken wings that get progressively hotter as the conversation goes by.

“So Jon Favreau came to me because he watched an interview that I did with Hot Ones. And he really liked me and got my contact information. Then on FaceTime he asked me to be part of The Mandalorian,” she recalled.

“I was like, ‘Well, I cannot say no,’ but I was so incredibly nervous, because I didn’t know if I was going to be able to do it with the WWE schedule. You know, we used to travel a lot. But they made it work and everything happened. And it was such an incredible episode.”

Banks admitted that she was “incredibly shy and nervous” when she arrived on the set of The Mandalorian, but was calmed after Favreau told her that the confidence she exudes while wrestling with WWE was one of the reasons he asked her to join the series.

The Mandalorian Chapter 11
Disney
Sasha Banks got her role on The Mandalorian after appearing on Hot Ones

“[Jon] reminded me, ‘Uh, you do WWE every single week and you do that live. You are amazing. There’s a reason why I wanted you to be a part of the show.’ So that made me feel like home and I totally gained a whole new family and I’m just so thankful.”

As for her episode, she’s called it “one of legit the greatest episodes in the history of television” and is grateful this was the way she made her mark on the Star Wars universe.

“I still just can’t get over how awesome that was… I could watch that all the time,” she said. “That was such a badass introduction to the world of ‘Star Wars’. I’m so thankful I saved Baby Yoda! I cannot get over it. Oh my god.”

Banks’ character didn’t get too much screen time (or dialogue) in the episode, so we’re hoping to see more of her in the future. Viewers seemed more than happy with her appearance, though.

You can catch new episodes of The Mandalorian Season 2 on Disney+ every Friday.

Anime

Attack on Titan Season 4 new trailer drops as final battle approaches

Published: 18/Nov/2020 14:57

by Daniel Megarry
Attack on Titan season 4 teaser
MAPPA

Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan is approaching the end, and a new teaser gives us a preview of what we can expect from the show’s final season.

After launching in 2013, the anime adaptation of Attack on Titan has become one of the most popular shows of all time. It follows the story of Eren Yeager and his friends, Mikasa and Armin, as they attempt to take down the fearsome Titans that wreaked havoc on their hometown.

When Season 3 ended last year, it was revealed that the upcoming Season 4 would be the show’s last outing. The action will kick off on December 7, 2020, and naturally, anticipation for the anime’s looming return is at fever pitch.

Wit Studio / Production I.G
Attack on Titan will come to an end after Season 4

The first TV spot for Attack on Titan’s fourth season has debuted online, and it teases the action that’s coming in the show’s sure-to-be-stunning conclusion. There’s titans raining from the sky – a pretty terrifying sight – and more from our hero Eren and the Scout Regiment.

What will happen in Attack on Titan Season 4?

It’s expected that the new season will follow a new cast of characters who exist in the enemy land of Marley, before leading into the highly-anticipated final battle between the Eldians and those who have kept them captive for decades.

As previously announced, Season 4 will bring Eren and his team’s story to a close. While fans are understandably upset that this is the final season, it’s nice to know that the Attack on Titan team will get to provide a proper conclusion on their own terms.

Back in May, fans got their first look at Season 4 with the release of a mind-blowing trailer, although its original October release schedule was pushed back to December due to the ongoing global health crisis.

Attack on Titan Season 4 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. The animation process will this time be handled by MAPPA instead of WIT Studio, who worked on the first three seasons.

While we patiently wait for Attack on Titan to return to our screens on December 7, 2020, we’ve rounded up everything we know about Season 4 – including plot details and casting – right here.