Major Netflix true crime series is getting a spinoff and it arrives very soon

If you’re on the lookout for your next true crime obsession, look no further, as Worst Roommate Ever is getting its own spinoff series on Netflix, and its release date is sooner than you might think.

Worst Roommate Ever Season 2 dropped in July, continuing the anthology format by introducing us to four shocking cases of roommates who make leaving the toilet seat up seem like a selfless act of kindness.

Netflix has another treat up its true crime sleeve, as it’s now set to release Worst Ex Ever, a new documentary series that does what it says on the tin – instead of roommates from hell, it’s set to focus on romantic relationships gone wrong.

Best of all, the spinoff’s debut chapter is set to land on the streaming service very soon – so, here’s when to expect Worst Ex Ever and more on what it’s about. Warning: some may find this content distressing.

Worst Ex Ever drops on Netflix on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at 12am PT / 3am ET.

If you’re not in the US, here’s when you can expect it to arrive around the world:

4am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

12:30pm India Standard Time

5pm Australia

7pm New Zealand

All four episodes will be available to stream at once, meaning you won’t have to tune in weekly to watch new installments.

Although Worst Ex Ever’s release date was originally set for August 14, Netflix switched up the schedule after American Murder: Laci Peterson was added to the slate for that day.

Worst Ex Ever to explore four chilling cases

From chilling betrayals to murder plots, the new true crime series will focus on four cases of nightmare ex-partners.

Although you’ll have to wait to find out more, we do know Episode 1, ‘Dating the Devil’, will see several women recount their experiences dating Benjamin Obadiah Foster, including survivor Justine Siemens.

Before the pair met, Foster had already served time for battery, but he kept his violent history a secret. When Siemens found out, she reported it to their workplace and he was fired.

Netflix Ben’s ex Amber also appears in Worst Ex Ever to share her story

Foster then kidnapped Siemens and abused her for days. “Torture is an understatement for what I went through,” she says in the docu-series.

What followed was a manhunt that left two men dead, and ended on January 31, 2023, when Foster died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

His case is a stark reminder of how a seemingly perfect partner can become your worst nightmare, as Worst Ex Ever will reveal through real testimonies of those involved.

As per Netflix’s official synopsis, “The new format – built around the universal feeling of wondering how much you really know about your partner – brings you more shocking tales of betrayal, violence, and deceit.

“Composed of compelling testimonials, bodycam footage, and animated reenactments, Worst Ex Ever reveals the disturbing stories of monstrous past relationships.”

