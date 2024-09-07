Worst Ex Ever’s most shocking reveal has nothing to do with the exes

Worst Ex Ever has uncovered some true horror stories when it comes to old flames, but the main shock to viewers comes from something far greater.

The documentary series has made a splash for its horrifying and downright insane stories of old partners. Shared by those who just about managed to get away, it’s a compilation of horror stories that covers murder plots, secret identities, and more.

The TV show has since gained a large following, with many Netflix viewers not quite believing what they’re seeing. But their shock and distaste for the proceedings comes from a much higher source: the “useless” nature of the criminal justice system.

“After watching Worst Ex Ever, what I’m left with is not all the crazy stuff the exes did, as angry exes do crazy stuff all the time. What I found most shocking is how utterly useless the justice system in those locations were,” said one Reddit user.

“Especially shocked about the victim being accused of being a criminal. I truly hope that in general the US justice system is not as bad as they portrayed it in the series.”

“My bf and I are watching this series. We are almost finished with the second episode. We are blown away by the treatment of Seemona. Locked away for months and her whole life destroyed,” another user responded.

“We haven’t seen the end yet but so far it has been infuriating to watch. And both of the perpetrators so far have been very attractive but psychotic men.”

The most infuriating episode on this subject is Episode 2, which examines the mistreatment of Seemona Sumasar, who spent months in prison for a crime she didn’t commit. Her imprisonment was such an error, that she ended up successfully suing Nassau County for $2 million.

On top of this, the other episodes have also shown examples of the victims being let down by law enforcement, and it’s caught the attention of viewers across the board.

One wrote: “Our justice system is a joke. In almost any episode of true crime, law enforcement at some level absolutely drops the ball multiple times until it gets worse and it can’t be ignored. It’s disgusting.”

“Just watching this series and I never usually comment on anything, however the way these cases were handled by the justice system has appalled me!” said another comment. “The complete incompetence by the justice system is incomprehensible! You couldn’t make this up! How on earth do they keep getting things so wrong?”

Worst Ex Ever is available to stream on Netflix now.

