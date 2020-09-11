Wonder Woman 1984 delay pits two major WB movies against each other

Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to the hit DC superhero movie, has once again been delayed - this time from its October release date. Its new date, however, will force it to face the highly anticipated Dune adaptation.



Movies, and by extension movie theaters, have had a rough time this year, to say the least. Even though there were plans for large-scale blockbusters placed strategically throughout the year, those plans have now shifted drastically, with some film releases being delayed until 2021.

One movie that's been heavily affected by delays is Wonder Woman 1984. The movie was originally supposed to be released 2019, before being delayed to multiple dates in Summer 2020, before finally landing on October 2, 2020. Now, the movie is being delayed yet again - and this time, it's going to have to compete with another major Warner Bros. release.

Director Patty Jenkins released a statement addressing the #WW84 delayed release: "I’m hopeful you won’t mind waiting just a little bit longer." https://t.co/IAtrRqAKUU pic.twitter.com/0r0EhB7JjZ — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 11, 2020

Wonder Woman 1984 has now been officially delayed to Christmas Day, December 25, 2020, over two months after its most recent release date.

Because of this change, Wonder Woman 1984 will now be forced to compete with the highly anticipated Dune adaptation, which is releasing a week earlier on December 18, 2020. Both films are being distributed by Warner Bros.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I23EDubKvZU

A major movie studio releasing two blockbusters within a week of each is highly unusual and could possibly lead to one movie cannibalizing the other in terms of sales. That being said, things could certainly change.

Films releasing right now are up in the air. Given how poorly Tenet (another Warner Bros. movie) is performing at the US box office, it wouldn't be surprising in the slightest if both of the movies get delayed yet again, into 2021. While this is pure speculation, it certainly seems like the most likely scenario at this time.

Until that happens, however, fans can look forward to seeing both films in theaters in December. Here's hoping the world becomes safer by that time.