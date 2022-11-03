Wonder Man: Bob Odenkirk rumored for secret role in MCU series

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Better Call Saul: Bob Odenkirk is reportedly being eyed for a secret role in the MCU’s Wonder Man series.

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to come to an end with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever next week, with only The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday special left to come and close out the year.

However, the Multiverse Saga has only just begun, with Phases Five and Six already mapped out – the former more so than the latter, with two new Avengers movies already on the horizon, including an adaptation of Secret Wars.

Other, more mysterious projects remain – for example, the Wonder Man series coming to Disney+, which is rumored to be eyeing Bob Odenkirk for an undisclosed, secret character.

Wonder Man: Bob Odenkirk reportedly eyed for secret role in MCU show

Now, take this with a pinch of salt: Marvel is reportedly eyeing Bob Odenkirk for a role in Wonder Man, according to The Illuminerdi.

“Our source only told us that Bob Odenkirk is the actor the production wants for a special role in the Wonder Man series. We don’t know anything else about the role,” the outlet wrote.

Wonder Man is being developed by Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton and Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Community’s Andrew Guest, with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II set to play the titular hero.

Wonder Man – real name Simon Williams – was originally introduced in the comics back in 1964 as an industrialist rival to Tony Stark who gained “iconic energy” powers from Baron Zemo. While he fought the Avengers several times, he eventually joined the team and founded its West Coast division.

The character also has strong ties to Vision and Scarlet Witch, but it’s unclear whether he will play a significant part in the trajectory of the franchise. No casting has been announced, nor is there any release date.

Notably, given Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley) is returning and it’s rumored to be a Hollywood satire, it’s likely the show will focus on Simon Williams’ acting career, with The Illuminerdi speculating Odenkirk could be playing his manager.

None of this has been confirmed, nor does Wonder Man have a release date at the time of writing.