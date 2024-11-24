Wolfs sequel canceled after Apple “ignored” Jon Watts’ one request

Wolfs 2 will no longer be happening, and the show’s director, Jon Watts, has attributed the decision to Apple’s sudden change in distribution methods.

Released on September 20, Wolfs brought the George Clooney and Brad Pitt duo back to screens in Jon Watts’ tale of two odd-couple hitmen. The comedy cost Apple TV+ a reported $150 million, but soon became the most-watched movie on the streaming service.

As such, a sequel was quickly announced with Watts, Clooney and Pitt all slated to return. However, Watts has now confirmed the sequel won’t be going ahead, thanks to Apple’s distribution tactics for the original movie.

The Clooney-Pitt caper was originally slated for a major theatrical release, but six weeks before it was due to come out, the distribution plan was scrapped in favor of streaming with a one-week theatrical run. According to Watts, this move wasn’t made clear to him beforehand.

Apple sabotaged Wolfs 2 after streaming surprise

“I showed Apple my final cut of Wolfs early this year,” he explained [via Deadline]. “They were extremely enthusiastic about it and immediately commissioned me to start writing a sequel.

“But their last minute shift from a promised wide theatrical release to a streaming release was a total surprise and made without any explanation or discussion. I wasn’t even told about it until less than a week before they announced it to the world.”

Watts explained that after being blindsided by the announcement, he then asked Apple not to release any statements regarding the sequel he was already working on. However, according to him, the sequel was publicly confirmed anyway.

Apple TV+ Brad Pitt and George Clooney star in Wolfs

“I was completely shocked and asked them to please not include the news that I was writing a sequel. They ignored my request and announced it in their press release anyway, seemingly to create a positive spin to their streaming pivot,” he explained. “And so I quietly returned the money they gave me for the sequel.

“I didn’t want to talk about it because I was proud of the film and didn’t want to generate any unnecessary negative press. I loved working with Brad and George (and Amy and Austin and Poorna and Zlatko) and would happily do it again.

“But the truth is that Apple didn’t cancel the Wolfs sequel, I did, because I no longer trusted them as a creative partner.”

For more, find out how the Wolfs ending actually already set up a sequel.