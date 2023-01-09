Wolf Pack: Release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more

Wolf Pack finds Sarah Michelle Gellar returning to the genre in which she made her name, and with the show soon to launch, this is everything we know about her new horror series.

Sarah Michelle Gellar made her name battling bloodsuckers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the hugely successful TV version of a much less successful movie.

The actress substitutes vampires for werewolves in new series Wolf Pack, which is set to debut on Paramount+ next week.

But who does Gellar play? And what’s the show about? Here’s everything we know about Wolf Pack.

Wolf Pack premieres on Paramount+ on January 26, 2023, in the US and Canada. The show then debuts a day later – on January 27, 2023 – in the UK and Australia on that same streaming service.

According to a press release issued by Paramount+ in December 2022, “in Latin America and Brazil, it will be available early next year, exclusively on the service. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date.”

Is there a trailer for Wolf Pack?

Yes, there is a trailer, which can be viewed below.

Over images of a huge forest fire, the trailer states: “From the executive producer of Teen Wolf, Jeff Davis, comes a heart-pounding new series.”

We then get quick-fire shots of teenagers looking terrified, before the trailer ends with a someone roaring during what looks like a werewolf transformation.

Wolf Pack cast: Who’s in the horror series?

Sarah Michelle Gellar is the big name in the Wolf Pack cast. The artist formerly known as Buffy plays Kristin Ramsey, an arson expert who is brought in by authorities to catch the teen responsible for the aforementioned fire.

The rest of the lead cast is as follows…

Rodrigo Santoro as Garrett Briggs

Armani Jackson as Everett Lang

Bella Shepard as Blake Navarro

Chloe Rose Robertson as Luna Briggs

Tyler Lawrence Gray as Harlan Briggs

Wolf Pack plot: What is the Paramount+ show about?

Wolf Pack is based on a book series by Edo Van Balkom. Here’s the show’s official synopsis…

Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills. Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted 16 years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf.

Article continues after ad

