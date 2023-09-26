Over the Garden Wall is returning to screens next month

Over the Garden Wall may have been taken off Max last month, but it’s set to return to our screens just in time for Halloween.

Over the Garden Wall has become a staple of autumnal television. With it’s beautiful artwork, spooky story, and haunting score, every animation lover makes sure to put it on when the weather turns.

The show has been at the source of some news lately, due to it being taken off of select streaming services. However, the show is now returning to where it initially premiered: Cartoon Network.

But since the episodes will be playing live, it’s important to know when and how you can watch it, so read on to find out.

When is Over the Garden Wall returning to Cartoon Network?

Over The Garden Wall will air on Cartoon Network for the week of October 9, starting at 1pm PST.

The series will now be running on the network, though it is currently unclear if this will be a one day thing, or if the show will be repeating its full run (which stands at an hour and 50 minutes) every day for a week, or if episodes will be released daily throughout the week.

Over the Garden Wall, which initially premiered in 2014 (almost a decade ago) has proven very popular amongst fans and critics alike, with a 93% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The synopsis reads: “On an adventure, brothers Wirt and Greg get lost in the Unknown, a strange forest adrift in time; as they attempt to find a way out of the Unknown, they cross paths with a mysterious old woodsman and a bluebird named Beatrice.”

This screening on Cartoon Network of course comes after the series made news for being taken down from streaming service Max late last month, due to Warner Bros.’ merger with Discovery.

As stated on Twitter by series creator Patrick McHale, “It’s funny, I just saw this now, but coincidentally, I’ve been fighting the urge to tweet this all day: “I hope somebody is out there ripping and saving all the stuff on all these streaming services because I’m pretty sure so much of it is going to disappear and become lost media.””

Over the Garden Wall is currently available to stream on Hulu. For more TV & movies content, be sure to check out our main page for all of the latest news.