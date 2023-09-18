Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty has charted the ups and downs of basketball team the LA Lakers through the end of the 1970s and into the 1980s. Season 2 just ended, so this is everything we know about Season 3.

Winning Time is a star-studded period piece that features grandstanding performances from the likes of John C. Reilly, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, and Jason Segel.

The show’s official synopsis is as follows: “Winning Time: The Rise of the Laker’s Dynasty is a fast-break series about the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined an era, both on and off the court.”

With Season 2 recently drawing to a close, we now know what’s happening regarding the future of the series.

Winning Time Season 3: Everything we know

There will be no Season 3 of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, as the show was canceled straight after the Season 2 finale last night.

This is a surprise, as this most recent series ends with the LA Lakers losing to the Boston Celtics at the end of the 1984 season, meaning it’s a serious low for a team that the title states is on the rise.

An additional scene has been tacked onto that final episode, hinting at the success to come. Closing title cards state the incredible run that the team goes on. But as far as Winning Time is concerned, the show ends in defeat after just two seasons.

“Not the ending we had in mind,” says creator

In August, Winning Time director Salli Richardson told The Hollywood Reporter: “Obviously, you see how the season ends. So we would love to have, at the very least, even though we can do this for years, one more season so that we can get the Lakers winning against the Celtics. We don’t want to end with the Celtics winning. That’s awful.”

Sadly however, that has come to pass, with Richardson posting on Instagram last night: “When you give it everything you’ve got, you can have no regrets. I hope you enjoy the last episode of @winningtimehbo I am sure I will do many more hours of TV and hopefully many features in my future, but I can say that at this moment in time, I am most proud of the work we did on this masterful show.”

While Winning Time co-creator Max Bernstein wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Not the ending that we had in mind. But nothing but gratitude and love.”

To catch up with the first – and last – seasons of Winning Time, head to HBO/Max in the US, or Sky in the UK. For more TV and Movie coverage, head here.