Willow: Will there be a Season 2 of the Disney Plus show?

There were 34 years between Willow the movie and Willow the Disney+ show. Here we dig into whether a sequel series will happen sooner.

The first season of Willow concluded today via an action-packed final episode that saw the title character and his new band of brothers and sisters doing battle with the evil Crone.

But are we getting a second season? Here we look at what the series has set up for that purpose, as well as what the show’s creator has been saying about the potential future of Willow. So BEWARE OF SPOILERS AHEAD…

Will there be a Season 2 of Willow?

At present, there are no official plans for a Willow Season 2. But the way Season 1 ends, the stage is certainly set for further adventures.

First and foremost, by defeating the Crone, our heroes have angered the Wyrm, with Willow explaining that big bad will be thirsty for revenge. So that’s in play.

Then there’s the situation with Graydon. The character is thought dead, but in the show’s final scene seems to be alive, and communicating with a very different Elora Danan on a battlefield. One that’s filled with corpses, as well as an army of the undead. So that needs explaining.

Finally, there’s that mid-credit scene that posits this series as Volume 1 in a 3-Volume series. So the writers are certainly planning for further adventures in this universe.

Willow showrunner wants a second season

Jonathan Kasdan – whose previous credits include the script for Solo: A Star Wars Story – is the showrunner on Willow, and has previously said he’s keen to make a second series.

When asked about whether Season 2 might happen by ComicBook.com, Kasdan said: “I hope so. We’re certainly working at it, and I’m begging [Lucasfilm chief] Kathy [Kennedy] because working with these actors and this crew of filmmakers on this show has been the best experience.”

Kasdan added: “We still feel like there are a lot of stories and bigger places to visit.”

Willow star says there’s more story to tell

Tony Revolori plays Graydon in Willow, and while speaking to the Radio Times, he reiterated Kasdan’s words, stating of their desire for a second series: “We hope so. I would love to do it and I would love to continue the story and Graydon’s journey, as well as just see the band of characters continue on. I love this cast so much that I’d be happy to do anything with them.”

As for the character of Graydon, Reolori says there’s more of his tale to tell, revealing: “Jon [Kasdan] gave me a couple of tidbits and a couple of secrets at the very, very start – before I even signed on to do the project – that informs Graydon’s performance and where he is and his personality. And we do see some of those secrets come to light in this series and not all of them have come to light yet. So if the story continues there’s more to tell.”

With Season 1 of Willow now streaming on Disney+, there’s likely to be news about a second season very soon, so we’ll update this article as and when it breaks.

