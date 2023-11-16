If original content wasn’t enough for Netflix, the streaming platform is trying its hand at live sports with the creation of the Netflix Cup. But will there be another one?

Netflix is no stranger to successful reality TV shows, with the likes of Selling Sunset and the upcoming Squid Game: The Challenge making waves with viewers.

However, the streaming platform has recently been taking things to a new level, with the arrival of the Netflix Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament, including whether we will see it return.

What is the Netflix Cup?

In short, the Netflix Cup is Netflix’s first-ever live sporting event, pairing up F1 drivers from Drive to Survive and golfers from Full Swing.

The final face-off was broadcast on the streaming platform live on November 14, 2023.

An official statement from Netflix reads: “It’s The Netflix Cup, a first-of-its-kind live sports event that features athletes from Formula 1: Drive to Survive and golf doc series Full Swing in a match-play tournament at the 18-hole Wynn Golf Club at Wynn Las Vegas, kicking off the week of the first-ever Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.”

Who won the Netflix Cup?

Carlos Sainz & Justin Thomas won the inaugural Netflix Cup.

The cast included F1 drivers Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz, Alex Albon, and Pierre Gasly. Official pairings were Norris with Rickie Fowler, Sainz with Justin Thomas, Gasly with Collin Morikawa, and Albon with Max Homa.

“I didn’t honestly think I could get it there, cause I thought [Tony Finau’s shot] was gonna be nice, so I just hit a little sling hook in there,” Thomas said in an interview (via Golf.com). “I was glad to finally help my partner out.”

“We are the first-ever winners so it deserves … yeah, we’ll go out [tonight],” Sainz stated.

Will there be another Netflix Cup?

Though nothing has been confirmed yet, there is nothing to rule out the Netflix Cup returning for another year.

The contest is being reported as the “inaugural” year, meaning that the streaming platform is hoping the golfing competition will stay as a permanent fixture.

We’ll keep this page updated with any new information on the tournament.

