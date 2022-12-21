Will there be an Emily in Paris Season 4 on Netflix?

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Is there going to be an Emily in Paris Season 4 on Netflix? The third season has just hit the streaming platform, but will we be heading back for a fourth?

Emily in Paris, starring Lily Collins and created by Darren Star, first debuted on Netflix in 2020. The series follows the titular Emily, a marketing executive from Chicago who’s hired to provide an American point-of-view to a firm in Paris.

Within just one month, it topped the Netflix Top 10 chart and attracted 58 million households. The critics’ reviews have never been strong, but it’s worth remembering what it is: a trashy rom-com of the highest order, and people want more.

With the third season arriving on Netflix this week, fans may be wondering: will there be an Emily in Paris Season 4?

Is Emily in Paris Season 4 happening?

Oui! Emily in Paris Season 4 is officially coming to Netflix, as the streaming platform has already renewed the show for another season.

Netflix ordered two more seasons of Emily in Paris in January this year, following the viewership and awards success of Season 2, with the show nominated for an Emmy in 2021.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Collins teased what to expect from Season 3 – and how it’ll end on another cliffhanger for Season 4.

“Well, I can say that Emily makes a decision, and for the first part of the season, we get to see her really exploring one specific path,” she said.

“But then, in the sixth episode, you start to see it kind of veer. And in the finale, it all kind of blows up.

“So the finale really is the ultimate cliffhanger yet again, because there’s about five different things that happened in the span of however many minutes that all of a sudden makes you wish there was a season 4 right away. So the second that she makes decisions, things start happening again. But it definitely will leave you guessing.”

Star also told Forbes he doesn’t have a “firm agenda” on how long the show will last, so who knows – perhaps we’ll see Emily in Paris Season 5, 6, and more. C’est la vie!

