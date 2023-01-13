Will there be a Vikings Valhalla Season 3 on Netflix?

Will there be a Vikings: Valhalla Season 3? The second series of the Vikings sequel series has just dropped on Netflix – but will there be a third?

Vikings: Valhalla is a sequel to History’s Vikings, which ran for six seasons between 2013 and 2020. The first series premiered on Netflix in February last year, and a second season was greenlit just weeks later.

Building on its 90% Rotten Tomatoes score, Season 2 has debuted to positive reviews from critics and fans alike, taking place after the fall of Kattegat in the Season 1 finale.

With the show already approaching number one in Netflix’s Top 10 chart, and more fans set to binge it this weekend, they may be wondering: is there going to be a Vikings: Valhalla Season 3?

Will there be a Vikings Valhalla Season 3?

Good news: yes, there will be a Vikings: Valhalla Season 3. The show was already renewed for a third season, and showrunner Jeb Stuart has plans for Season 4 and beyond.

In an interview with Collider, he said: “We’ve tracked, in the storyline, because we can, a little bit of Leif Erikson’s story, of Freydis’ story, and also I was always fascinated how Harald Sigurdsson goes from Harald Sigurdsson to Harald Hardrada.

“From a historical standpoint, Harald got thrust out of Scandinavia and so these guys become fugitives from that point on, and that really set the standard because we then had to build the Viking legacy, as Leo says, outside of Scandinavia. You have to be a Viking somewhere else, and it is a challenge, and it’s great for all their characters.

“So I knew what Season 3 was going to be. I knew where Season 3 was going to be because of that change of culture, I knew that we have to eventually get to the New World.

“So what’s in the toolbox? How do we fill up Leif’s toolbox, and what does Freydis bring to get these people, who are the last hold out of the Pagan faith? And we know what’s happening in Europe at that time. So it’s exciting for us. And so yes, I’m not doing this season by season.”

Stuart also spoke about viewing the first three seasons as a “block”, before hopefully moving on to Seasons 4, 5, and 6. “It’s almost like a novel,” he said.

“It has these wonderful time-jumps and growth in terms of particular characters. And like a really big, great novel, it’s got several under-stories that are holding things up that you don’t really feel. They’re like leitmotifs that you don’t really see, but you suddenly feel them there.”

Vikings: Valhalla Seasons 1 & 2 are available to stream on Netflix now.

