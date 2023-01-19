Will there be a That ’90s Show Season 2? Netflix has just dropped the sequel series to That ’70s Show, but will it return for a second season?

That ’90s Show is both a revival and follow-up to That ’70s Show, Fox’s fan-favorite sitcom that ran for eight seasons between 1998 and 2006.

The show followed the lives of teenagers and their parents (some grumpier than others) in Point Place, a fictional town in Wisconsin, setting off the careers of Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher (as well as bringing the latter two stars together).

While its predecessor may have enjoyed a long run, fans might be wondering: is there going to be a That ’90s Show Season 2, or is it a one-and-done deal?

Will there be a That ’90s Show Season 2?

That ’90s Show Season 2 hasn’t been confirmed by Netflix – but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen.

Like any other show on the platform, its chances of renewal depend on performance; if enough people watch, and it remains on the Top 10 chart for enough time, it’s likely the sitcom will get a second season.

In an interview with CBR, showrunner Gregg Mettler spoke about the challenge of creating characters for audiences old and new, especially if there’s a chance of running for as long as the original show.

“I was hyper-aware of the fact that if you take six new kids and put them in the Forman basement, people were gonna go, ‘Oh, that’s the new Fez. That’s the new X or Y’,” he said.

“So I would try to defy expectations a little bit here and there while still keeping a group of characters who could have organic conflict and organic relationships and organic fun.”

That ’90s Show is available to stream on Netflix now.

